Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge fire pit gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance dog grooming area yoga

Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer.

Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.

**Now offering short term furnished apartments**

111 Harbor Point is a fabulous new modern apartment building accompanied by the ultimate lifestyle experience. 111 Harbor Point features best-in-class finishes and amenities. Each versatile layout comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a full-size washer/dryer combo, and spacious closets. This expansive urban oasis features a stunning rooftop heated swimming pool with cabanas, fire pits and grills, a Cybex fitness center, resident lounge with a separate study and billiards game room, and cold storage for fresh grocery deliveries. 111 Harbor Point is located in the ultra-convenient Yale & Towne neighborhood just steps from the Metro-North and Amtrak train station. The place you call "home"