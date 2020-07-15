All apartments in Stamford
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

111 Harbor Point

111 Towne St · (203) 703-9871
Rent Special
Enjoy ONE MONTH FREE on already reduced rates on select apartments. Plus, we'll waive your application fee and reduce your security deposit! Don't miss out, so act fast!
Location

111 Towne St, Stamford, CT 06902
Harbor Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0521 · Avail. now

$2,163

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 0322 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,243

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 0327 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,258

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0112 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,746

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 1317 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 1018 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,886

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 111 Harbor Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
dog grooming area
yoga
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer.
Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
**Now offering short term furnished apartments**
111 Harbor Point is a fabulous new modern apartment building accompanied by the ultimate lifestyle experience. 111 Harbor Point features best-in-class finishes and amenities. Each versatile layout comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a full-size washer/dryer combo, and spacious closets. This expansive urban oasis features a stunning rooftop heated swimming pool with cabanas, fire pits and grills, a Cybex fitness center, resident lounge with a separate study and billiards game room, and cold storage for fresh grocery deliveries. 111 Harbor Point is located in the ultra-convenient Yale & Towne neighborhood just steps from the Metro-North and Amtrak train station. The place you call "home"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, so please contact us for details.
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Harbor Point have any available units?
111 Harbor Point has 12 units available starting at $2,163 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Harbor Point have?
Some of 111 Harbor Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Harbor Point currently offering any rent specials?
111 Harbor Point is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy ONE MONTH FREE on already reduced rates on select apartments. Plus, we'll waive your application fee and reduce your security deposit! Don't miss out, so act fast!
Is 111 Harbor Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Harbor Point is pet friendly.
Does 111 Harbor Point offer parking?
Yes, 111 Harbor Point offers parking.
Does 111 Harbor Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Harbor Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Harbor Point have a pool?
Yes, 111 Harbor Point has a pool.
Does 111 Harbor Point have accessible units?
No, 111 Harbor Point does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Harbor Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Harbor Point has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd
Stamford, CT 06902
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd
Stamford, CT 06902
Element One
111 Morgan St
Stamford, CT 06902
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place
Stamford, CT 06901
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St
Stamford, CT 06901
1200 Bedford
1200 Bedford Street
Stamford, CT 06901
Parallel 41
1340 Washington Boulevard
Stamford, CT 06902

