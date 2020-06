Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 1 Bedroom apartment in the heart of downtown Stamford. Recently updated Kitchen. Large Bedroom with walk-in-closet. Plenty of space for entertaining on those warm summer evenings. Balcony with amazing sunset views. In-unit laundry. Just steps to shopping, restaurants, parks and more. Minutes to the train and I-95. A must see!