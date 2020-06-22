108 Saddle Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large bright contemporary ranch with vaulted ceilings and great privacy. Hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main living level. Renovated eat in kitchen with center island, granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile backsplash and built in window seat. Sliders to deck from kitchen, living room and master bedroom. Living room with floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Dining room with oversized picture window. Master suite with marble and granite master bath with skylite. Contemporary hall bath with vessel sink and stall shower.



Lower level family room with second fireplace and sliders to patio. 4th bedroom with granite bath. Large laundry room with sink. Beautiful and private property with newer landscaping.