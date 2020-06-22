All apartments in Stamford
Find more places like 108 Saddle Hill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stamford, CT
/
108 Saddle Hill Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:39 AM

108 Saddle Hill Road

108 Saddle Hill Road · (203) 984-5365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stamford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

108 Saddle Hill Road, Stamford, CT 06903

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 4072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large bright contemporary ranch with vaulted ceilings and great privacy. Hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings throughout the main living level. Renovated eat in kitchen with center island, granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile backsplash and built in window seat. Sliders to deck from kitchen, living room and master bedroom. Living room with floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Dining room with oversized picture window. Master suite with marble and granite master bath with skylite. Contemporary hall bath with vessel sink and stall shower.

Lower level family room with second fireplace and sliders to patio. 4th bedroom with granite bath. Large laundry room with sink. Beautiful and private property with newer landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Saddle Hill Road have any available units?
108 Saddle Hill Road has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Saddle Hill Road have?
Some of 108 Saddle Hill Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Saddle Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
108 Saddle Hill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Saddle Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 108 Saddle Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 108 Saddle Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 108 Saddle Hill Road does offer parking.
Does 108 Saddle Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Saddle Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Saddle Hill Road have a pool?
No, 108 Saddle Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 108 Saddle Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 108 Saddle Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Saddle Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Saddle Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 108 Saddle Hill Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairfield
100 Morgan St
Stamford, CT 06902
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E
Stamford, CT 06840
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St
Stamford, CT 06901
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St
Stamford, CT 06901
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd
Stamford, CT 06902
Element One
111 Morgan St
Stamford, CT 06902
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902
Baypointe
112 Southfield Ave
Stamford, CT 06902

Similar Pages

Stamford 1 BedroomsStamford 2 Bedrooms
Stamford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStamford Pet Friendly Places
Stamford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NY
Glen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown StamfordNewfield Westover Turn Of River
Harbor Point
Glenbrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Hofstra University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity