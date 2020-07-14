Lofts at Ponemah Mills

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym bbq/grill media room sauna cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly fire pit game room internet access

Historic mill apartment homes located in the Taftville region of Norwich, Connecticut. Our community is moments off Interstate 395 and convenient to major employers of Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods, and Electric Boat. The one, two and three-bedroom floor plans offer unique and spacious living with income-restricted options. Our rental rates vary per unit but are reflective of the average household income of the community we seek to serve.