Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lofts at Ponemah Mills.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
fire pit
game room
internet access
Historic mill apartment homes located in the Taftville region of Norwich, Connecticut. Our community is moments off Interstate 395 and convenient to major employers of Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods, and Electric Boat. The one, two and three-bedroom floor plans offer unique and spacious living with income-restricted options. Our rental rates vary per unit but are reflective of the average household income of the community we seek to serve.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1-2 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Lofts at Ponemah Mills have any available units?
Lofts at Ponemah Mills has 2 units available starting at $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lofts at Ponemah Mills have?
Some of Lofts at Ponemah Mills's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lofts at Ponemah Mills currently offering any rent specials?
Lofts at Ponemah Mills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lofts at Ponemah Mills pet-friendly?
Yes, Lofts at Ponemah Mills is pet friendly.
Does Lofts at Ponemah Mills offer parking?
Yes, Lofts at Ponemah Mills offers parking.
Does Lofts at Ponemah Mills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lofts at Ponemah Mills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lofts at Ponemah Mills have a pool?
No, Lofts at Ponemah Mills does not have a pool.
Does Lofts at Ponemah Mills have accessible units?
No, Lofts at Ponemah Mills does not have accessible units.
Does Lofts at Ponemah Mills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lofts at Ponemah Mills has units with dishwashers.
Does Lofts at Ponemah Mills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lofts at Ponemah Mills has units with air conditioning.