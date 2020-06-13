/
norwich
48 Apartments for rent in Norwich, CT📍
13 Units Available
Stonington Estates
102 Stonington Rd, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Surrounded by a nature preserve, Stonington Estates resembles a mountain retreat, complete with soaring windows and rustic brick accents. Our beautifully-landscaped property includes tennis courts and a BBQ area for picnics.
$
East Great Plains
23 Units Available
Rose Hill Estates
10 Gregory Rd, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,071
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1161 sqft
Welcome to Rose Hill Estates, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Norwich, CT.
Central Norwich
3 Units Available
Norwich/Hedgewood Apartments
24 Sandy Ln, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Norwich. Property includes a landscaping plan that provides for seasonal color with the grounds professionally maintained by Carabetta's Maintenance Team.
Taftville
1 Unit Available
Lofts at Ponemah Mills
607 Norwich Avenue, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,004
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic mill apartment homes located in the Taftville region of Norwich, Connecticut. Our community is moments off Interstate 395 and convenient to major employers of Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods, and Electric Boat.
Central Norwich
2 Units Available
Norwich Apartments
40 Sandy Lane, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
NO Application Fee! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Tantic
1 Unit Available
268 Washington St 5
268 Washington St, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
268 Washington St, #5, Norwich - Property Id: 296010 BOTH HEAT AND HOT WATER PAID FOR!! One bedroom apartment, with a closet is available ASAP. It's located in a very desirable neighborhood, on second floor, 6 unit multi-family building.
Tantic
1 Unit Available
11 Sunnyside East Rd
11 Sunnyside East Rd, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1287 sqft
Condo in Yantic - This condo offers 1287sqft of living space with 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, applianced kitchen with eating area and living room. Wood laminate, tile and carpet flooring.
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
209 Laurel Hill Avenue
209 Laurel Hill Avenue, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$700
550 sqft
More privacy than you would imagine with a huge yard. Nice patio behind unit, for barbeques. Outside smoking only!. No pets. Application fee is $30 per adult.
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
611 North Main Street
611 North Main Street, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
Clean nice apartment with hardwood floors. more pictures are coming... great location over looking the Greenville falls, great back deck and lovely front porch. Hard wood floors and the perfect size efficiency. On bus line. Nice yard
East Great Plains
1 Unit Available
12 Boxwood Ln
12 Boxwood Lane, Norwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2754 sqft
- Rent to Own our split level with open main level, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, dramatic rooms along with cozy spaces. This house has a lot to offer including 4 bedrooms, master bath, rec room in addition to a family room and 3 full baths.
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
107 Mc Kinley Ave
107 McKinley Ave, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Norwich. Amenities included: deck, updated bathroom, storage, laundry hook up, and side yard. Utilities included: heat, gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,050/month rent.
Taftville
1 Unit Available
21 Nemczuk Drive
21 Nemczuk Drive, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1782 sqft
Large Renovated Ranch with Yard, Huge Living Area, Wood Floors - 1700sq ft+ renovated ranch style home with private back yard, sunroom, gleaming hardwood floors, large and bright living spaces including a huge great room, a full walkout basement
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
31 Harbor View Lane
31 Harbor View Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.
Tantic
1 Unit Available
27 Sunnyside East Rd
27 Sunnyside East Rd, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 Bedroom Condo - Check out this condo with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, full basement, patio, yard and much more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5470825)
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
164 Central Avenue
164 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$975
1131 sqft
Lots of space for the money + big bedrooms. Located right on the bus line, this apartment has been refreshed and ready for its new residents. 2 bedrooms on each of the 2nd and 3rd floors, offers privacy. Laundry hook up available at $50 per month.
Results within 1 mile of Norwich
1 Unit Available
49 West Main Street
49 West Main Street, Baltic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This Clean 4 bedroom apartment is ready for immediate occupancy. NO PETS! This second floor unit is over Dimitris restaurant.
1 Unit Available
140 Route 32
140 Connecticut Highway 32, New London County, CT
Studio
$2,050
2500 sqft
Rent approx. $10.00 square foot. Will build to suit your needs. Two warehouses can be combined for total of 5000 square feet Small office, 2 Loading Docks, electric included
1 Unit Available
37 Baltic Heights
37 Baltic Hts, Baltic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Nicely maintained multifamily - 2nd floor unit with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Laundry hookups in each apartment. Garage under the house is for the 1st floor tenants only. Pets allowed - Ask, case by case basis with breed restriction.
Results within 5 miles of Norwich
1 Unit Available
166 Newent Road
166 Newent Road, New London County, CT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3050 sqft
- Rent to Own our 3 bedroom home majestically set on a corner lot. Exterior rehab currently underway. Interior complete. Circa 1740 Joshua Read Homestead possibly the oldest house in the town of Lisbon according to state records.
1 Unit Available
148 Mathewson Street
148 Mathewson Street, Jewett City, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
very nice condo for rent. 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. with garage underneath. deck in back. Gated community. close to shopping and 395. please call to view
1 Unit Available
188 Lebanon Road
188 Lebanon Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1843 sqft
Lovely 3 Bed Cape set on secluded almost 2 acres. Country kitchen with Sunroom. MasterBed on First floor with full bath. Partially finished Lower level family room w mini kitchen and wet bar.
1 Unit Available
3 Gair Court
3 Gair Court, Oxoboxo River, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1848 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Both units are currently available in this beautiful, newly renovated side-by-side duplex.
Results within 10 miles of Norwich
Long Hill
15 Units Available
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Northwest
37 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
$999
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$972
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Norwich, the median rent is $806 for a studio, $894 for a 1-bedroom, $1,159 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,543 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Norwich, check out our monthly Norwich Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Norwich include Central Norwich.
Some of the colleges located in the Norwich area include Three Rivers Community College, Rhode Island College, Providence College, Capital Community College, and University of Hartford. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Norwich from include Hartford, Worcester, Providence, Middletown, and Meriden.
