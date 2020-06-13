53 Apartments for rent in New London, CT

New London, Connecticut

Ahoy, matey! And welcome to New London, a formerly vital port city located in eastern Connecticut. Now, let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

You will be able to find a wide variety of apartments and homes for rent, with cheap to luxury prices. Use your head and get the feel for a region before signing a lease. Two bedrooms throughout central New London range from $700 to $1000.

If you’re moving with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble locating a pet friendly rental. Though some apartments may have limitations on the size or number of pets, or require an additional pet deposit, many New London rentals are pet friendly.

So welcome to New London! Enjoy all that this historical eastern Connecticut town has to offer.