Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Norwich, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Norwich renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...
1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Stonington Estates
102 Stonington Rd, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Surrounded by a nature preserve, Stonington Estates resembles a mountain retreat, complete with soaring windows and rustic brick accents. Our beautifully-landscaped property includes tennis courts and a BBQ area for picnics.
1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
East Great Plains
23 Units Available
Rose Hill Estates
10 Gregory Rd, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,071
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1161 sqft
Welcome to Rose Hill Estates, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Norwich, CT.
1 of 1

Last updated June 10 at 08:12pm
Central Norwich
3 Units Available
Norwich/Hedgewood Apartments
24 Sandy Ln, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Norwich. Property includes a landscaping plan that provides for seasonal color with the grounds professionally maintained by Carabetta's Maintenance Team.
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Taftville
1 Unit Available
Lofts at Ponemah Mills
607 Norwich Avenue, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,004
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic mill apartment homes located in the Taftville region of Norwich, Connecticut. Our community is moments off Interstate 395 and convenient to major employers of Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods, and Electric Boat.
1 of 1

Last updated June 4 at 03:45pm
Central Norwich
2 Units Available
Norwich Apartments
40 Sandy Lane, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
NO Application Fee! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Tantic
1 Unit Available
268 Washington St 5
268 Washington St, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
268 Washington St, #5, Norwich - Property Id: 296010 BOTH HEAT AND HOT WATER PAID FOR!! One bedroom apartment, with a closet is available ASAP. It's located in a very desirable neighborhood, on second floor, 6 unit multi-family building.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
611 North Main Street
611 North Main Street, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
Clean nice apartment with hardwood floors. more pictures are coming... great location over looking the Greenville falls, great back deck and lovely front porch. Hard wood floors and the perfect size efficiency. On bus line. Nice yard

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
East Great Plains
1 Unit Available
12 Boxwood Ln
12 Boxwood Lane, Norwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2754 sqft
- Rent to Own our split level with open main level, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, dramatic rooms along with cozy spaces. This house has a lot to offer including 4 bedrooms, master bath, rec room in addition to a family room and 3 full baths.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Taftville
1 Unit Available
21 Nemczuk Drive
21 Nemczuk Drive, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1782 sqft
Large Renovated Ranch with Yard, Huge Living Area, Wood Floors - 1700sq ft+ renovated ranch style home with private back yard, sunroom, gleaming hardwood floors, large and bright living spaces including a huge great room, a full walkout basement

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
31 Harbor View Lane
31 Harbor View Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Norwich
1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Northwest
37 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
$999
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$972
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
1 of 1

Last updated May 20 at 03:15pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Phillips
1 Unit Available
60 Morgan St
60 Morgan Street, New London, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1585 sqft
Colonial in New London - Almost 1600 sq ft with 3 levels of living space offering 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living room, applianced kitchen, and dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
62 Washington St Unit 1
62 Washington St, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
Wonderful 3-story townhome in historic neighborhood. This home is close to everything! Just walk to reach the vibrant downtown with restaurants/bars/coffee shops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Groton
1 Unit Available
36 Pleasant Street
36 Pleasant Street, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bath rental with hardwood floors, updated kitchen. Conveniently located to amenities, E.B, Navy Base and more!

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Academy
1 Unit Available
405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway
405 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Very conveniently located, large 2 bedroom with a office/study unit located on the 1st floor is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
89 Lincoln Avenue
89 Lincoln Avenue, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Spacious first floor unit in a two family dwelling, with a lot of original character. Situated on a nice corner lot. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen with a refrigerator and stove, open to the dining room and living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Norwich, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Norwich renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

