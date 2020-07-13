/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
23 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Norwich, CT
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
11 Units Available
Stonington Estates
102 Stonington Rd, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Surrounded by a nature preserve, Stonington Estates resembles a mountain retreat, complete with soaring windows and rustic brick accents. Our beautifully-landscaped property includes tennis courts and a BBQ area for picnics.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
East Great Plains
Rose Hill Estates
10 Gregory Rd, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$982
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1161 sqft
Welcome to Rose Hill Estates, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Norwich, CT.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 23 at 07:22pm
3 Units Available
Central Norwich
Norwich/Hedgewood Apartments
24 Sandy Ln, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Norwich. Property includes a landscaping plan that provides for seasonal color with the grounds professionally maintained by Carabetta's Maintenance Team.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
2 Units Available
Taftville
Lofts at Ponemah Mills
607 Norwich Avenue, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,004
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic mill apartment homes located in the Taftville region of Norwich, Connecticut. Our community is moments off Interstate 395 and convenient to major employers of Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods, and Electric Boat.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
8 Paddock Lane
8 Paddock Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1152 sqft
8 Paddock Lane Available 09/01/20 Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.5 Baths, Garage - Spacious townhouse at Harbor View Estates Condominiums.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tantic
268 Washington St 5
268 Washington St, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
268 Washington St, #5, Norwich - Property Id: 296010 BOTH HEAT AND HOT WATER PAID FOR!! One bedroom apartment, with a closet is available ASAP. It's located in a very desirable neighborhood, on second floor, 6 unit multi-family building.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Taftville
21 Nemczuk Drive
21 Nemczuk Drive, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1782 sqft
Large Renovated Ranch with Yard, Huge Living Area, Wood Floors - 1700sq ft+ renovated ranch style home with private back yard, sunroom, gleaming hardwood floors, large and bright living spaces including a huge great room, a full walkout basement
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
31 Harbor View Lane
31 Harbor View Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.
1 of 6
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
164 Central Avenue
164 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$975
1131 sqft
Lots of space for the money + big bedrooms. Located right on the bus line, this apartment has been refreshed and ready for its new residents. 2 bedrooms on each of the 2nd and 3rd floors, offers privacy. Laundry hook up available at $50 per month.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
107 Mc Kinley Ave
107 McKinley Ave, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Norwich. Amenities included: deck, updated bathroom, storage, laundry hook up, and side yard. Utilities included: heat, gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,050/month rent.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
467 North Main Street
467 North Main Street, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$700
664 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Its not perfect yet and is a work in progress but you get a large 1 bedroom apartment at a bargain price.Work is in progress in an improving building with more work yet to go in the building,the yard and the unit.
Results within 5 miles of Norwich
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
849 Long Cove Road
849 Long Cove Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1335 sqft
Super 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with lots of updates and great local landlords. Owners willing to consider pets with an additional deposit,no restricted breeds. Lower level family room not included in square ft and garage.Close to Navy base.
Results within 10 miles of Norwich
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Long Hill
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
18 Units Available
New London Civic Center
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1012 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Pointe, a residential community featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments in New London, CT.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
38 Units Available
Northwest
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$937
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Groton
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
Studio
$1,031
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
7 Units Available
Long Hill
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,225
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated April 1 at 05:54pm
1 Unit Available
New London Civic Center
Homes at Pride Point
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$925
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 20 at 03:15pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
79 Garfield Avenue
79 Garfield Avenue, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
PLEASE WEAR MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AT SHOWING Newly renovated apartments for rent! -Five, 1 bedroom apartments available $850-875 -One, Studio available $750 *Security deposit, is equal to month’s rent -Heat, hot water,
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East New London
248 Crystal Ave Apt 2
248 Crystal Avenue, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Restored historic house with lots of original features. Property is located in close proximity to Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and down the road from riverside park.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
408 Huntington Rd
408 Huntington Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
2200 sqft
Country serenity yet close to everything you need . $875-large one bedroom and bath dining room living room and kitchen . Wonderful country views ...from this lofty second floor modern Apartment. Great 60x40 garden area plus weekly trash removal.
1 of 20
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
80 Lake Drive
80 Lake Drive, New London County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1764 sqft
SPACIOUS and refreshing, this Cape has it all - especially for water lovers! 4 beds, 2 baths, open concept and partially finished basement.
