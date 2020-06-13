Apartment List
26 Apartments for rent in Norwich, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
13 Units Available
Stonington Estates
102 Stonington Rd, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Surrounded by a nature preserve, Stonington Estates resembles a mountain retreat, complete with soaring windows and rustic brick accents. Our beautifully-landscaped property includes tennis courts and a BBQ area for picnics.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
209 Laurel Hill Avenue
209 Laurel Hill Avenue, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$700
550 sqft
More privacy than you would imagine with a huge yard. Nice patio behind unit, for barbeques. Outside smoking only!. No pets. Application fee is $30 per adult.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
611 North Main Street
611 North Main Street, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
Clean nice apartment with hardwood floors. more pictures are coming... great location over looking the Greenville falls, great back deck and lovely front porch. Hard wood floors and the perfect size efficiency. On bus line. Nice yard

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
107 Mc Kinley Ave
107 McKinley Ave, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Norwich. Amenities included: deck, updated bathroom, storage, laundry hook up, and side yard. Utilities included: heat, gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,050/month rent.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Taftville
1 Unit Available
21 Nemczuk Drive
21 Nemczuk Drive, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1782 sqft
Large Renovated Ranch with Yard, Huge Living Area, Wood Floors - 1700sq ft+ renovated ranch style home with private back yard, sunroom, gleaming hardwood floors, large and bright living spaces including a huge great room, a full walkout basement

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
31 Harbor View Lane
31 Harbor View Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Tantic
1 Unit Available
27 Sunnyside East Rd
27 Sunnyside East Rd, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 Bedroom Condo - Check out this condo with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, full basement, patio, yard and much more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5470825)
Results within 1 mile of Norwich

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
49 West Main Street
49 West Main Street, Baltic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This Clean 4 bedroom apartment is ready for immediate occupancy. NO PETS! This second floor unit is over Dimitris restaurant.
Results within 5 miles of Norwich

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
148 Mathewson Street
148 Mathewson Street, Jewett City, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
very nice condo for rent. 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. with garage underneath. deck in back. Gated community. close to shopping and 395. please call to view

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
188 Lebanon Road
188 Lebanon Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1843 sqft
Lovely 3 Bed Cape set on secluded almost 2 acres. Country kitchen with Sunroom. MasterBed on First floor with full bath. Partially finished Lower level family room w mini kitchen and wet bar.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3 Gair Court
3 Gair Court, Oxoboxo River, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1848 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Both units are currently available in this beautiful, newly renovated side-by-side duplex.
Results within 10 miles of Norwich
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Long Hill
12 Units Available
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,190
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
Long Hill
24 Units Available
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1230 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Northwest
39 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
$999
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$972
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Groton
11 Units Available
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
Studio
$975
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
62 Washington St Unit 1
62 Washington St, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
Wonderful 3-story townhome in historic neighborhood. This home is close to everything! Just walk to reach the vibrant downtown with restaurants/bars/coffee shops.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
332 Pumpkin Hill Road
332 Pumpkin Hill Road, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Ideal location central to everything, this nearly new 2 bedroom duplex is very spacious, clean and brand new! large kitchen and family with two very spacious bedrooms on the 2 nd floor, large full bath. Full basement for storage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Groton
1 Unit Available
22 Broad Street
22 Broad Street, Groton, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
Enjoy the charm of this first floor 1 bedroom unit with a decorative brick fireplace and open floor plan. The bathroom has been newly remodeled with a walk-in shower stall.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
634 Hopeville L 21 Road
634 Hopeville Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
BRAND NEW MOBILE HOMES, WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS, NICE OPEN CONCEPT WITH LAUNDRY HOOK UPS , OWN PARKING PLACE,SLIDER TO DECK, CLOSE TO 395 AND RI.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
78 Johnson Cove Rd
78 Johnson Cove Road, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1456 sqft
Contact List Agent Directly: Valerie Stadnik (401) 644-3428. This waterfront rental home has great features inside and out! Situated at the end of a private road, this home allows direct access to the water via a quiet cove on Aspinook Pond.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
102 Cedar Lane
102 Cedar Lane, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
WATERFRONT on Pachaug Pond. Enjoy water views and recreation from this 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd level apartment. Includes lawn maintenance and trash pickup. Large open floor plan.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
305 South Canterbury Road
305 South Canterbury Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
2558 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready for immediate occupancy 2 bedrooms very spacious. Large eat in kitchen , with a separate pantry area for doing dishes. Vaulted ceilings in the living room area with doors to the side yard. 1st floor laundry.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Academy
1 Unit Available
405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway
405 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Very conveniently located, large 2 bedroom with a office/study unit located on the 1st floor is available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Williams
1 Unit Available
11 Brainard Street
11 Brainard Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Bright, cute and clean 3rd floor 1 level apartment! Nicely updated & spacious with 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen offers soft-close cabinets and drawers, as well as a separate pantry area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Norwich, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Norwich renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

