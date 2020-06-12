/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norwich, CT
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
East Great Plains
26 Units Available
Rose Hill Estates
10 Gregory Rd, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1161 sqft
Welcome to Rose Hill Estates, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Norwich, CT.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 10 at 08:12pm
Central Norwich
3 Units Available
Norwich/Hedgewood Apartments
24 Sandy Ln, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Norwich. Property includes a landscaping plan that provides for seasonal color with the grounds professionally maintained by Carabetta's Maintenance Team.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 4 at 03:45pm
Central Norwich
2 Units Available
Norwich Apartments
40 Sandy Lane, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
NO Application Fee! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tantic
1 Unit Available
11 Sunnyside East Rd
11 Sunnyside East Rd, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1287 sqft
Condo in Yantic - This condo offers 1287sqft of living space with 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, applianced kitchen with eating area and living room. Wood laminate, tile and carpet flooring.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
East Great Plains
1 Unit Available
12 Boxwood Ln
12 Boxwood Lane, Norwich, CT
- Rent to Own our split level with open main level, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, dramatic rooms along with cozy spaces. This house has a lot to offer including 4 bedrooms, master bath, rec room in addition to a family room and 3 full baths.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Taftville
1 Unit Available
21 Nemczuk Drive
21 Nemczuk Drive, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1782 sqft
Large Renovated Ranch with Yard, Huge Living Area, Wood Floors - 1700sq ft+ renovated ranch style home with private back yard, sunroom, gleaming hardwood floors, large and bright living spaces including a huge great room, a full walkout basement
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Tantic
1 Unit Available
27 Sunnyside East Rd
27 Sunnyside East Rd, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 Bedroom Condo - Check out this condo with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, full basement, patio, yard and much more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5470825)
1 of 6
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
164 Central Avenue
164 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT
Lots of space for the money + big bedrooms. Located right on the bus line, this apartment has been refreshed and ready for its new residents. 2 bedrooms on each of the 2nd and 3rd floors, offers privacy. Laundry hook up available at $50 per month.
Results within 1 mile of Norwich
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
49 West Main Street
49 West Main Street, Baltic, CT
This Clean 4 bedroom apartment is ready for immediate occupancy. NO PETS! This second floor unit is over Dimitris restaurant.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
37 Baltic Heights
37 Baltic Hts, Baltic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Nicely maintained multifamily - 2nd floor unit with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Laundry hookups in each apartment. Garage under the house is for the 1st floor tenants only. Pets allowed - Ask, case by case basis with breed restriction.
Results within 5 miles of Norwich
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
166 Newent Road
166 Newent Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3050 sqft
- Rent to Own our 3 bedroom home majestically set on a corner lot. Exterior rehab currently underway. Interior complete. Circa 1740 Joshua Read Homestead possibly the oldest house in the town of Lisbon according to state records.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
188 Lebanon Road
188 Lebanon Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1843 sqft
Lovely 3 Bed Cape set on secluded almost 2 acres. Country kitchen with Sunroom. MasterBed on First floor with full bath. Partially finished Lower level family room w mini kitchen and wet bar.
Results within 10 miles of Norwich
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Long Hill
12 Units Available
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
New London Civic Center
16 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd, New London, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1012 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Pointe, a residential community featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments in New London, CT.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
$
Long Hill
25 Units Available
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1230 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Northwest
39 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1170 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Phillips
1 Unit Available
60 Morgan St
60 Morgan Street, New London, CT
Colonial in New London - Almost 1600 sq ft with 3 levels of living space offering 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living room, applianced kitchen, and dining room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
634 Hopeville L 21 Road
634 Hopeville Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
BRAND NEW MOBILE HOMES, WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS, NICE OPEN CONCEPT WITH LAUNDRY HOOK UPS , OWN PARKING PLACE,SLIDER TO DECK, CLOSE TO 395 AND RI.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1529 Route 12
1529 Connecticut Highway 12, Gales Ferry, CT
3 Bedrooms
$890
800 sqft
Quaint mobile home park situated back off Route 12 on a nice level lot. Kitchen open to the good size living room. Master bedroom with a full bath. Back deck and off street parking. Tenant responsible for utilities. No washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 20
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
80 Lake Drive
80 Lake Drive, New London County, CT
SPACIOUS and refreshing, this Cape has it all - especially for water lovers! 4 beds, 2 baths, open concept and partially finished basement.
