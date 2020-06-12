/
2 bedroom apartments
25 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norwich, CT
East Great Plains
26 Units Available
Rose Hill Estates
10 Gregory Rd, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
869 sqft
Welcome to Rose Hill Estates, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Norwich, CT.
13 Units Available
Stonington Estates
102 Stonington Rd, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Surrounded by a nature preserve, Stonington Estates resembles a mountain retreat, complete with soaring windows and rustic brick accents. Our beautifully-landscaped property includes tennis courts and a BBQ area for picnics.
Central Norwich
3 Units Available
Norwich/Hedgewood Apartments
24 Sandy Ln, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Norwich. Property includes a landscaping plan that provides for seasonal color with the grounds professionally maintained by Carabetta's Maintenance Team.
Taftville
1 Unit Available
Lofts at Ponemah Mills
607 Norwich Avenue, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1036 sqft
Historic mill apartment homes located in the Taftville region of Norwich, Connecticut. Our community is moments off Interstate 395 and convenient to major employers of Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods, and Electric Boat.
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
209 Laurel Hill Avenue
209 Laurel Hill Avenue, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$700
550 sqft
More privacy than you would imagine with a huge yard. Nice patio behind unit, for barbeques. Outside smoking only!. No pets. Application fee is $30 per adult.
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
107 Mc Kinley Ave
107 McKinley Ave, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Norwich. Amenities included: deck, updated bathroom, storage, laundry hook up, and side yard. Utilities included: heat, gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,050/month rent.
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
31 Harbor View Lane
31 Harbor View Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.
1 Unit Available
148 Mathewson Street
148 Mathewson Street, Jewett City, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
very nice condo for rent. 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. with garage underneath. deck in back. Gated community. close to shopping and 395. please call to view
1 Unit Available
3 Gair Court
3 Gair Court, Oxoboxo River, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1848 sqft
Both units are currently available in this beautiful, newly renovated side-by-side duplex.
Long Hill
12 Units Available
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
999 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Long Hill
25 Units Available
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1027 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
New London Civic Center
16 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
786 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Pointe, a residential community featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments in New London, CT.
Northwest
39 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Groton
11 Units Available
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
62 Washington St Unit 1
62 Washington St, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
Wonderful 3-story townhome in historic neighborhood. This home is close to everything! Just walk to reach the vibrant downtown with restaurants/bars/coffee shops.
1 Unit Available
332 Pumpkin Hill Road
332 Pumpkin Hill Road, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Ideal location central to everything, this nearly new 2 bedroom duplex is very spacious, clean and brand new! large kitchen and family with two very spacious bedrooms on the 2 nd floor, large full bath. Full basement for storage.
1 Unit Available
78 Johnson Cove Rd
78 Johnson Cove Road, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1456 sqft
Contact List Agent Directly: Valerie Stadnik (401) 644-3428. This waterfront rental home has great features inside and out! Situated at the end of a private road, this home allows direct access to the water via a quiet cove on Aspinook Pond.
1 Unit Available
102 Cedar Lane
102 Cedar Lane, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
WATERFRONT on Pachaug Pond. Enjoy water views and recreation from this 2 bedroom, 1 bath 2nd level apartment. Includes lawn maintenance and trash pickup. Large open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
305 South Canterbury Road
305 South Canterbury Road, Windham County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
2558 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy 2 bedrooms very spacious. Large eat in kitchen , with a separate pantry area for doing dishes. Vaulted ceilings in the living room area with doors to the side yard. 1st floor laundry.
Academy
1 Unit Available
405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway
405 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Very conveniently located, large 2 bedroom with a office/study unit located on the 1st floor is available for immediate occupancy.
Coit
1 Unit Available
7 Williams Street
7 Williams Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
1158 sqft
Bright, cute and clean first floor apartment! Nicely updated & spacious with 2 good size bedrooms and 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen offers new cabinets and counters. Additional storage in basement is a plus! Tenant pays all utilities.
Williams
1 Unit Available
11 Brainard Street
11 Brainard Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
Bright, cute and clean 3rd floor 1 level apartment! Nicely updated & spacious with 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Eat in kitchen offers soft-close cabinets and drawers, as well as a separate pantry area.
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
169 Bank Street
169 Bank Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Super large, totally updated 2 bedroom, right in the heart of downtown! River views and city views. This is one sweet apartment! No pets and this is a non smoking unit. Central air. Resident pays all utilities. Permit parking from city.
