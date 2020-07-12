/
central norwich
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
24 Apartments for rent in Central Norwich, Norwich, CT
Verified
Last updated June 23 at 07:22pm
3 Units Available
Norwich/Hedgewood Apartments
24 Sandy Ln, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Norwich. Property includes a landscaping plan that provides for seasonal color with the grounds professionally maintained by Carabetta's Maintenance Team.
Verified
Last updated June 23 at 05:12pm
1 Unit Available
Norwich Apartments
40 Sandy Lane, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO Application Fee! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Paddock Lane
8 Paddock Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1152 sqft
8 Paddock Lane Available 09/01/20 Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.5 Baths, Garage - Spacious townhouse at Harbor View Estates Condominiums.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
31 Harbor View Lane
31 Harbor View Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
164 Central Avenue
164 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$975
1131 sqft
Lots of space for the money + big bedrooms. Located right on the bus line, this apartment has been refreshed and ready for its new residents. 2 bedrooms on each of the 2nd and 3rd floors, offers privacy. Laundry hook up available at $50 per month.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
107 Mc Kinley Ave
107 McKinley Ave, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Norwich. Amenities included: deck, updated bathroom, storage, laundry hook up, and side yard. Utilities included: heat, gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,050/month rent.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
467 North Main Street
467 North Main Street, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$700
664 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Its not perfect yet and is a work in progress but you get a large 1 bedroom apartment at a bargain price.Work is in progress in an improving building with more work yet to go in the building,the yard and the unit.
Results within 1 mile of Central Norwich
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
Rose Hill Estates
10 Gregory Rd, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$982
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1161 sqft
Welcome to Rose Hill Estates, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Norwich, CT.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
268 Washington St 5
268 Washington St, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
268 Washington St, #5, Norwich - Property Id: 296010 BOTH HEAT AND HOT WATER PAID FOR!! One bedroom apartment, with a closet is available ASAP. It's located in a very desirable neighborhood, on second floor, 6 unit multi-family building.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12 Boxwood Ln
12 Boxwood Lane, Norwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2754 sqft
- Rent to Own our split level with open main level, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, dramatic rooms along with cozy spaces. This house has a lot to offer including 4 bedrooms, master bath, rec room in addition to a family room and 3 full baths.
Results within 5 miles of Central Norwich
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
2 Units Available
Lofts at Ponemah Mills
607 Norwich Avenue, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,004
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic mill apartment homes located in the Taftville region of Norwich, Connecticut. Our community is moments off Interstate 395 and convenient to major employers of Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods, and Electric Boat.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
152 Fitchville Road
152 Fitchville Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2050 sqft
- Lease to Own our remarkable property. There is 2 of everything in this well-maintained home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
49 West Main Street
49 West Main Street, Baltic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This Clean 4 bedroom apartment is ready for immediate occupancy. NO PETS! This second floor unit is over Dimitris restaurant.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
140 Route 32
140 Connecticut Highway 32, New London County, CT
Studio
$2,050
2500 sqft
Rent approx. $10.00 square foot. Will build to suit your needs. Two warehouses can be combined for total of 5000 square feet Small office, 2 Loading Docks, electric included
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
21 Nemczuk Drive
21 Nemczuk Drive, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1782 sqft
Large Renovated Ranch with Yard, Huge Living Area, Wood Floors - 1700sq ft+ renovated ranch style home with private back yard, sunroom, gleaming hardwood floors, large and bright living spaces including a huge great room, a full walkout basement
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 Sunnyside East Rd
27 Sunnyside East Rd, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 Bedroom Condo - Check out this condo with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, full basement, patio, yard and much more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5470825)
Results within 10 miles of Central Norwich
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
38 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$937
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
166 Newent Road
166 Newent Road, New London County, CT
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3050 sqft
- Rent to Own our 3 bedroom home majestically set on a corner lot. Exterior rehab currently underway. Interior complete. Circa 1740 Joshua Read Homestead possibly the oldest house in the town of Lisbon according to state records.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
849 Long Cove Road
849 Long Cove Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1335 sqft
Super 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with lots of updates and great local landlords. Owners willing to consider pets with an additional deposit,no restricted breeds. Lower level family room not included in square ft and garage.Close to Navy base.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
116 Meeting House Lane
116 Meeting House Lane, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in the Highlands
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
248 Crystal Ave Apt 2
248 Crystal Avenue, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Restored historic house with lots of original features. Property is located in close proximity to Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and down the road from riverside park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
405 Mohegan Avenue Parkway
405 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Very conveniently located, large 2 bedroom located on the 1st floor is available for immediate occupancy. This 1st floor ,1 floor unit has beautiful views of the Thames and features large bedrooms with hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
9 Marla Avenue
9 Marla Avenue, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1383 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 full bath ranch style home in quaint Barrett Park neighborhood. Approximately 1200 sq. ft. Kitchen open to the dining area and living room with hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
78 Johnson Cove Rd
78 Johnson Cove Road, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1456 sqft
Contact List Agent Directly: Valerie Stadnik (401) 644-3428. This waterfront rental home has great features inside and out! Situated at the end of a private road, this home allows direct access to the water via a quiet cove on Aspinook Pond.
