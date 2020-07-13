35 Apartments for rent in Norwich, CT with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
11 Units Available
Stonington Estates
102 Stonington Rd, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Surrounded by a nature preserve, Stonington Estates resembles a mountain retreat, complete with soaring windows and rustic brick accents. Our beautifully-landscaped property includes tennis courts and a BBQ area for picnics.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
East Great Plains
Rose Hill Estates
10 Gregory Rd, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$982
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1161 sqft
Welcome to Rose Hill Estates, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Norwich, CT.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 23 at 07:22pm
3 Units Available
Central Norwich
Norwich/Hedgewood Apartments
24 Sandy Ln, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Norwich. Property includes a landscaping plan that provides for seasonal color with the grounds professionally maintained by Carabetta's Maintenance Team.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
2 Units Available
Taftville
Lofts at Ponemah Mills
607 Norwich Avenue, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,004
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic mill apartment homes located in the Taftville region of Norwich, Connecticut. Our community is moments off Interstate 395 and convenient to major employers of Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods, and Electric Boat.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 23 at 05:12pm
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
Norwich Apartments
40 Sandy Lane, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO Application Fee! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
8 Paddock Lane
8 Paddock Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1152 sqft
8 Paddock Lane Available 09/01/20 Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.5 Baths, Garage - Spacious townhouse at Harbor View Estates Condominiums.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tantic
268 Washington St 5
268 Washington St, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
268 Washington St, #5, Norwich - Property Id: 296010 BOTH HEAT AND HOT WATER PAID FOR!! One bedroom apartment, with a closet is available ASAP. It's located in a very desirable neighborhood, on second floor, 6 unit multi-family building.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Taftville
21 Nemczuk Drive
21 Nemczuk Drive, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1782 sqft
Large Renovated Ranch with Yard, Huge Living Area, Wood Floors - 1700sq ft+ renovated ranch style home with private back yard, sunroom, gleaming hardwood floors, large and bright living spaces including a huge great room, a full walkout basement

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
31 Harbor View Lane
31 Harbor View Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
164 Central Avenue
164 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$975
1131 sqft
Lots of space for the money + big bedrooms. Located right on the bus line, this apartment has been refreshed and ready for its new residents. 2 bedrooms on each of the 2nd and 3rd floors, offers privacy. Laundry hook up available at $50 per month.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
467 North Main Street
467 North Main Street, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$700
664 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Its not perfect yet and is a work in progress but you get a large 1 bedroom apartment at a bargain price.Work is in progress in an improving building with more work yet to go in the building,the yard and the unit.
Results within 1 mile of Norwich

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
152 Fitchville Road
152 Fitchville Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2050 sqft
- Lease to Own our remarkable property. There is 2 of everything in this well-maintained home.
Results within 5 miles of Norwich

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
849 Long Cove Road
849 Long Cove Road, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1335 sqft
Super 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with lots of updates and great local landlords. Owners willing to consider pets with an additional deposit,no restricted breeds. Lower level family room not included in square ft and garage.Close to Navy base.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
148 Mathewson Street
148 Mathewson Street, Jewett City, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1226 sqft
Nice condo for rent with great views of the river, eat in kitchen with 2nd floor laundry, walk out basement for extra space, assigned spots for parking, call to see today.
Results within 10 miles of Norwich
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Long Hill
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
18 Units Available
New London Civic Center
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1012 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Pointe, a residential community featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments in New London, CT.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
38 Units Available
Northwest
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$937
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Groton
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
Studio
$1,031
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
7 Units Available
Long Hill
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,225
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1230 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated April 1 at 05:54pm
1 Unit Available
New London Civic Center
Homes at Pride Point
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$925
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 20 at 03:15pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
116 Meeting House Lane
116 Meeting House Lane, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in the Highlands

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
65 Horse Pond Road
65 Horse Pond Road, New London County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
840 sqft
Crystal Lake has undergone a major face-lift,new association now running the property. Very nice curb appeal. A spacious open green area for playing or relaxing. Plenty of parking on the resurfaced roads.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
105 Horse Pond Road
105 Horse Pond Road, New London County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
714 sqft
Adorable 1 bedroom 1 bathroom, freshly painted, newer carpeting, and an updated kitchen. Convenient location to highways and amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Norwich, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norwich apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

