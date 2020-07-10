/
apartments with washer dryer
15 Apartments for rent in Norwich, CT with washer-dryer
3 Units Available
Central Norwich
Norwich/Hedgewood Apartments
24 Sandy Ln, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Norwich. Property includes a landscaping plan that provides for seasonal color with the grounds professionally maintained by Carabetta's Maintenance Team.
2 Units Available
Taftville
Lofts at Ponemah Mills
607 Norwich Avenue, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,004
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic mill apartment homes located in the Taftville region of Norwich, Connecticut. Our community is moments off Interstate 395 and convenient to major employers of Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods, and Electric Boat.
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
Norwich Apartments
40 Sandy Lane, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO Application Fee! Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
8 Paddock Lane
8 Paddock Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1152 sqft
8 Paddock Lane Available 09/01/20 Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.5 Baths, Garage - Spacious townhouse at Harbor View Estates Condominiums.
1 Unit Available
Taftville
21 Nemczuk Drive
21 Nemczuk Drive, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1782 sqft
Large Renovated Ranch with Yard, Huge Living Area, Wood Floors - 1700sq ft+ renovated ranch style home with private back yard, sunroom, gleaming hardwood floors, large and bright living spaces including a huge great room, a full walkout basement
1 Unit Available
Central Norwich
31 Harbor View Lane
31 Harbor View Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.
1 Unit Available
49 West Main Street
49 West Main Street, Baltic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This Clean 4 bedroom apartment is ready for immediate occupancy. NO PETS! This second floor unit is over Dimitris restaurant.
5 Units Available
Long Hill
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
1 Unit Available
New London Civic Center
Homes at Pride Point
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$925
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location and pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.
1 Unit Available
116 Meeting House Lane
116 Meeting House Lane, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in the Highlands
1 Unit Available
65 Horse Pond Road
65 Horse Pond Road, New London County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
840 sqft
Crystal Lake has undergone a major face-lift,new association now running the property. Very nice curb appeal. A spacious open green area for playing or relaxing. Plenty of parking on the resurfaced roads.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson
79 Garfield Avenue
79 Garfield Avenue, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
PLEASE WEAR MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AT SHOWING Newly renovated apartments for rent! -Five, 1 bedroom apartments available $850-875 -One, Studio available $750 *Security deposit, is equal to month’s rent -Heat, hot water,
1 Unit Available
East New London
248 Crystal Ave Apt 2
248 Crystal Avenue, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Restored historic house with lots of original features. Property is located in close proximity to Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and down the road from riverside park.
1 Unit Available
78 Johnson Cove Rd
78 Johnson Cove Road, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1456 sqft
Contact List Agent Directly: Valerie Stadnik (401) 644-3428. This waterfront rental home has great features inside and out! Situated at the end of a private road, this home allows direct access to the water via a quiet cove on Aspinook Pond.
1 Unit Available
Downtown New London
169 Bank Street
169 Bank Street, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Super large, totally updated 2 bedroom, right in the heart of downtown! River views and city views. This is one sweet apartment! No pets and this is a non smoking unit. Central air. Resident pays all utilities. Permit parking from city.
