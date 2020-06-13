Apartment List
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 PM

22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Norwich, CT

Finding an apartment in Norwich that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Stonington Estates
102 Stonington Rd, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Surrounded by a nature preserve, Stonington Estates resembles a mountain retreat, complete with soaring windows and rustic brick accents. Our beautifully-landscaped property includes tennis courts and a BBQ area for picnics.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
East Great Plains
23 Units Available
Rose Hill Estates
10 Gregory Rd, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,071
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1161 sqft
Welcome to Rose Hill Estates, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Norwich, CT.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 10 at 08:12pm
Central Norwich
3 Units Available
Norwich/Hedgewood Apartments
24 Sandy Ln, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in a convenient location in Norwich. Property includes a landscaping plan that provides for seasonal color with the grounds professionally maintained by Carabetta's Maintenance Team.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
Taftville
1 Unit Available
Lofts at Ponemah Mills
607 Norwich Avenue, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,004
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic mill apartment homes located in the Taftville region of Norwich, Connecticut. Our community is moments off Interstate 395 and convenient to major employers of Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods, and Electric Boat.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tantic
1 Unit Available
268 Washington St 5
268 Washington St, Norwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
268 Washington St, #5, Norwich - Property Id: 296010 BOTH HEAT AND HOT WATER PAID FOR!! One bedroom apartment, with a closet is available ASAP. It's located in a very desirable neighborhood, on second floor, 6 unit multi-family building.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tantic
1 Unit Available
11 Sunnyside East Rd
11 Sunnyside East Rd, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1287 sqft
Condo in Yantic - This condo offers 1287sqft of living space with 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, applianced kitchen with eating area and living room. Wood laminate, tile and carpet flooring.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
107 Mc Kinley Ave
107 McKinley Ave, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Norwich. Amenities included: deck, updated bathroom, storage, laundry hook up, and side yard. Utilities included: heat, gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,050/month rent.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Taftville
1 Unit Available
21 Nemczuk Drive
21 Nemczuk Drive, Norwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1782 sqft
Large Renovated Ranch with Yard, Huge Living Area, Wood Floors - 1700sq ft+ renovated ranch style home with private back yard, sunroom, gleaming hardwood floors, large and bright living spaces including a huge great room, a full walkout basement

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
31 Harbor View Lane
31 Harbor View Lane, Norwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Harbor View Estates Townhouse Condominium with 2 Beds, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
Central Norwich
1 Unit Available
164 Central Avenue
164 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$975
1131 sqft
Lots of space for the money + big bedrooms. Located right on the bus line, this apartment has been refreshed and ready for its new residents. 2 bedrooms on each of the 2nd and 3rd floors, offers privacy. Laundry hook up available at $50 per month.
Results within 1 mile of Norwich

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
37 Baltic Heights
37 Baltic Hts, Baltic, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Nicely maintained multifamily - 2nd floor unit with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Laundry hookups in each apartment. Garage under the house is for the 1st floor tenants only. Pets allowed - Ask, case by case basis with breed restriction.
Results within 10 miles of Norwich
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Long Hill
15 Units Available
The Ledges
11 Ledgewood Rd, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,210
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
With wall-to-wall carpeting, waterscape views and a private balcony. Homes offer modern appliances and spacious layouts. Pet-friendly. On-site business center, pool with a clubhouse and two fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Northwest
37 Units Available
Nutmeg Woods
84 Hawthorne Drive North, New London, CT
Studio
$999
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$972
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
782 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer private patios or balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Putting green, community garden, pool, gazebo, playground and gym. Clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Near I-95, Connecticut College, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Groton
11 Units Available
Groton Towers
39 Broad Street Ext, Groton, CT
Studio
$975
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
985 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, balconies, and large closets. Pool, 24-hour gym, business center, and laundry facilities at complex. Convenient access to shopping at Crystal Mall and entertainment at Mohegan Suns Casino.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
$
Long Hill
24 Units Available
Country Glen
600 Meridian Street Ext, Groton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1230 sqft
Close to Washington Park. Furnished and fully-equipped apartments in a community with multiple recreational amenities. Conveniences include high-speed internet and ample off-street parking. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
New London Civic Center
15 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8 Michael Rd, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1012 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Pointe, a residential community featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments in New London, CT.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 20 at 03:15pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
New London Communities II
71 Redden Ave, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in a convenient location to highways, shopping and restaurants in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. The property is professionally maintained by Carabetta Management's maintenance team.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown New London
1 Unit Available
62 Washington St Unit 1
62 Washington St, New London, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
Wonderful 3-story townhome in historic neighborhood. This home is close to everything! Just walk to reach the vibrant downtown with restaurants/bars/coffee shops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Phillips
1 Unit Available
60 Morgan St
60 Morgan Street, New London, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1585 sqft
Colonial in New London - Almost 1600 sq ft with 3 levels of living space offering 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living room, applianced kitchen, and dining room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Williams
1 Unit Available
10 Bulkeley Place
10 Bulkeley Place, New London, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An incredible deal within walking distance to downtown.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
408 Huntington Rd
408 Huntington Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$875
2200 sqft
Country serenity yet close to everything you need . $875-large one bedroom and bath dining room living room and kitchen . Wonderful country views ...from this lofty second floor modern Apartment. Great 60x40 garden area plus weekly trash removal.

1 of 20

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
80 Lake Drive
80 Lake Drive, New London County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1764 sqft
SPACIOUS and refreshing, this Cape has it all - especially for water lovers! 4 beds, 2 baths, open concept and partially finished basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Norwich, CT

Finding an apartment in Norwich that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

