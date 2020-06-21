All apartments in Norwalk
7 Saint John Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

7 Saint John Street

7 St John Street · No Longer Available
Location

7 St John Street, Norwalk, CT 06855
East Norwalk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
WELCOME TO EAST NORWALK! ELECTRIC + WIFI INTERNET INCLUDED! PET FRIENDLY! Updated one bedroom unit that includes everything you would need. Unit includes 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, living room and kitchen & MORE. Plenty of closet space in the bedroom & throughout. Granite countertops, subway tile, gas stove, and new cabinets in kitchen give a modern feel. Hardwood floors throughout along with recessed lighting and plenty of windows keep space light and bright. Full size washer and dryer in the unit along with 1 assigned parking space come with the unit for your convenience. COMMUTERS DREAM: Within walking distance to East Norwalk Train Station and just minutes from I95 (Exit 16). Natural gas for heat/hot water + cooking keep the utilities LOW! Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on the massive front porch. Walk down to path on Osborne Ave to bring you to water views. Tenants must have good credit, proof of income, and references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Saint John Street have any available units?
7 Saint John Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CT.
What amenities does 7 Saint John Street have?
Some of 7 Saint John Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Saint John Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Saint John Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Saint John Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Saint John Street is pet friendly.
Does 7 Saint John Street offer parking?
Yes, 7 Saint John Street does offer parking.
Does 7 Saint John Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Saint John Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Saint John Street have a pool?
No, 7 Saint John Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Saint John Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Saint John Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Saint John Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Saint John Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Saint John Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Saint John Street does not have units with air conditioning.
