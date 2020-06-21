7 Saint John Street

Amenities

WELCOME TO EAST NORWALK! ELECTRIC + WIFI INTERNET INCLUDED! PET FRIENDLY! Updated one bedroom unit that includes everything you would need. Unit includes 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, living room and kitchen & MORE. Plenty of closet space in the bedroom & throughout. Granite countertops, subway tile, gas stove, and new cabinets in kitchen give a modern feel. Hardwood floors throughout along with recessed lighting and plenty of windows keep space light and bright. Full size washer and dryer in the unit along with 1 assigned parking space come with the unit for your convenience. COMMUTERS DREAM: Within walking distance to East Norwalk Train Station and just minutes from I95 (Exit 16). Natural gas for heat/hot water + cooking keep the utilities LOW! Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on the massive front porch. Walk down to path on Osborne Ave to bring you to water views. Tenants must have good credit, proof of income, and references.