All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 5 Elmcrest Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwalk, CT
/
5 Elmcrest Terrace
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:46 PM

5 Elmcrest Terrace

5 Elmcrest Terrace · (203) 984-6799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Norwalk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5 Elmcrest Terrace, Norwalk, CT 06850
Springhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
This one bedroom second floor garden/ranch style end unit condo is available July 1, 2020. This complex was built in 2005 and is one block from Norwalk Hospital. There is a lot of natural light, hardwood floors, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There is a washer/dryer in the unit. This unit has central air with energy efficient windows, window treatments and efficient gas heat. The floor plan is open. There is a large attic with pull down stairs for storage. There are TWO assigned parking spaces close to the building along with plenty of visitor parking. Just minutes from the new SONO Collection Mall. The tenants are working from home due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Please give as much notice as possible for showings. This location is close to Route 1, I-95, Merritt Parkway, the bus line and Metro-North. Convenience, convenience, convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Elmcrest Terrace have any available units?
5 Elmcrest Terrace has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Elmcrest Terrace have?
Some of 5 Elmcrest Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Elmcrest Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5 Elmcrest Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Elmcrest Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5 Elmcrest Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 5 Elmcrest Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5 Elmcrest Terrace does offer parking.
Does 5 Elmcrest Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Elmcrest Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Elmcrest Terrace have a pool?
No, 5 Elmcrest Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5 Elmcrest Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5 Elmcrest Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Elmcrest Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Elmcrest Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Elmcrest Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Elmcrest Terrace has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 Elmcrest Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Berkeley
500 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
The Waypointe
515 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl
Norwalk, CT 06855
Dreamy Hollow
41 Wolfpit Ave
Norwalk, CT 06851
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St
Norwalk, CT 06854
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms
Norwalk Apartments with ParkingNorwalk Pet Friendly Places
Norwalk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTMilford city, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CT
Shelton, CTGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NY
Hauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYNesconset, NYEast Garden City, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Norwalk
Central Norwalk

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Hofstra University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity