5 Elmcrest Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

This one bedroom second floor garden/ranch style end unit condo is available July 1, 2020. This complex was built in 2005 and is one block from Norwalk Hospital. There is a lot of natural light, hardwood floors, a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There is a washer/dryer in the unit. This unit has central air with energy efficient windows, window treatments and efficient gas heat. The floor plan is open. There is a large attic with pull down stairs for storage. There are TWO assigned parking spaces close to the building along with plenty of visitor parking. Just minutes from the new SONO Collection Mall. The tenants are working from home due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Please give as much notice as possible for showings. This location is close to Route 1, I-95, Merritt Parkway, the bus line and Metro-North. Convenience, convenience, convenience.