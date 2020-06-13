4 Lorena Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTALS in EAST NORWALK! PET FRIENDLY! Be the first to reside in these newly built high end units in the wonderful East Norwalk area. Walk to water! Space includes two large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room, EIK & MORE! Impeccable finishes throughout the unit: Stainless steel appliances, 36' range, quartz countertops, natural gas stovetop, tiled backsplash and recess lighting. Bathrooms finished with tiled baths, new vanities & light fixtures. Great closet space for storage. W/D in unit and reserved parking. Natural GAS, tankless hot water system, spray foam and thermo pane windows keep the utilities LOW! Control your heat/ac + more from your smart phone with newly installed NEST system. Conveniently located within walking distance to East Norwalk Train Station, Calf Pasture Beach, SONO. Minutes from I95 (Exit 16), SONO Collection Mall + shops/restaurants. Tenants must have good credit, proof of income, and references. Units 1,2, and 3 are ALL AVAILABLE!!! **PLEASE NOTE PICTURES ARE FROM ALL (3) UNITS AVAILABLE**