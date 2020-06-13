All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:22 AM

4 Lorena Street

4 Lorena Street · (203) 980-2509
Location

4 Lorena Street, Norwalk, CT 06855
East Norwalk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTALS in EAST NORWALK! PET FRIENDLY! Be the first to reside in these newly built high end units in the wonderful East Norwalk area. Walk to water! Space includes two large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room, EIK & MORE! Impeccable finishes throughout the unit: Stainless steel appliances, 36' range, quartz countertops, natural gas stovetop, tiled backsplash and recess lighting. Bathrooms finished with tiled baths, new vanities & light fixtures. Great closet space for storage. W/D in unit and reserved parking. Natural GAS, tankless hot water system, spray foam and thermo pane windows keep the utilities LOW! Control your heat/ac + more from your smart phone with newly installed NEST system. Conveniently located within walking distance to East Norwalk Train Station, Calf Pasture Beach, SONO. Minutes from I95 (Exit 16), SONO Collection Mall + shops/restaurants. Tenants must have good credit, proof of income, and references. Units 1,2, and 3 are ALL AVAILABLE!!! **PLEASE NOTE PICTURES ARE FROM ALL (3) UNITS AVAILABLE**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Lorena Street have any available units?
4 Lorena Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Lorena Street have?
Some of 4 Lorena Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Lorena Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 Lorena Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Lorena Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Lorena Street is pet friendly.
Does 4 Lorena Street offer parking?
Yes, 4 Lorena Street does offer parking.
Does 4 Lorena Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Lorena Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Lorena Street have a pool?
No, 4 Lorena Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 Lorena Street have accessible units?
No, 4 Lorena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Lorena Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Lorena Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Lorena Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Lorena Street has units with air conditioning.
