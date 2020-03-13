30 Camp Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A charming & renovated Victorian-style one bedroom apartment centrally located in Norwalk. 2nd floor, light & bright with hardwood floors & large windows. Full size eat-in kitchen. Main living spaces features high ceilings, hardwood floors and large windows letting in lots of natural light! Bedroom comfortably allows for a king bedroom set, TV stand, etc. Recent improvements include new kitchen flooring and new kitchen countertops. Dedicated Unit 3 Washer/Dryer in basement. HEAT INCLUDED IN RENT. Off street, 1 car reserved parking. Plenty of greenery & yard space surround the home. Conveniently located near public transportation, Metro North, schools & shopping! Credit, references and proof of income required. Sorry, no pets. Make your appointment today!