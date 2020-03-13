All apartments in Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
30 Camp Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:31 PM

30 Camp Street

30 Camp Street · (203) 246-5936
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Camp Street, Norwalk, CT 06851
Tracy Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A charming & renovated Victorian-style one bedroom apartment centrally located in Norwalk. 2nd floor, light & bright with hardwood floors & large windows. Full size eat-in kitchen. Main living spaces features high ceilings, hardwood floors and large windows letting in lots of natural light! Bedroom comfortably allows for a king bedroom set, TV stand, etc. Recent improvements include new kitchen flooring and new kitchen countertops. Dedicated Unit 3 Washer/Dryer in basement. HEAT INCLUDED IN RENT. Off street, 1 car reserved parking. Plenty of greenery & yard space surround the home. Conveniently located near public transportation, Metro North, schools & shopping! Credit, references and proof of income required. Sorry, no pets. Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Camp Street have any available units?
30 Camp Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Camp Street have?
Some of 30 Camp Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Camp Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 Camp Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Camp Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 Camp Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 30 Camp Street offer parking?
Yes, 30 Camp Street does offer parking.
Does 30 Camp Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Camp Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Camp Street have a pool?
No, 30 Camp Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 Camp Street have accessible units?
No, 30 Camp Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Camp Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Camp Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Camp Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Camp Street does not have units with air conditioning.
