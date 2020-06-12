18 Victory Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Absolutely Adorable 2 Bedroom Cottage! Shows beautifully. Renovated Eat-In-Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops, Updated Bathroom with Mosaic tile Floor, Two spacious bedrooms plus Bonus Room To Use As You Like. Hardwood flooring throughout, wainscoting, and warm & inviting living room with fireplace to add charm to this fantastic home. Lush flat fully fenced yard. Relax on the porch or the patio, plenty of space to be enjoyed inside and out. Exterior siding in the process of being replaced - please see virtual photos. Conveniently located just minutes to East Norwalk train Station, I95 & Calf Pasture Beach. Please ask agents about garage usage. Pets considered. Very special home.