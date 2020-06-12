All apartments in Norwalk
18 Victory Court
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:25 PM

18 Victory Court

18 Victory Court · (203) 984-1227
Location

18 Victory Court, Norwalk, CT 06855
East Norwalk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Absolutely Adorable 2 Bedroom Cottage! Shows beautifully. Renovated Eat-In-Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops, Updated Bathroom with Mosaic tile Floor, Two spacious bedrooms plus Bonus Room To Use As You Like. Hardwood flooring throughout, wainscoting, and warm & inviting living room with fireplace to add charm to this fantastic home. Lush flat fully fenced yard. Relax on the porch or the patio, plenty of space to be enjoyed inside and out. Exterior siding in the process of being replaced - please see virtual photos. Conveniently located just minutes to East Norwalk train Station, I95 & Calf Pasture Beach. Please ask agents about garage usage. Pets considered. Very special home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Victory Court have any available units?
18 Victory Court has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18 Victory Court have?
Some of 18 Victory Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Victory Court currently offering any rent specials?
18 Victory Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Victory Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Victory Court is pet friendly.
Does 18 Victory Court offer parking?
Yes, 18 Victory Court does offer parking.
Does 18 Victory Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Victory Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Victory Court have a pool?
No, 18 Victory Court does not have a pool.
Does 18 Victory Court have accessible units?
No, 18 Victory Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Victory Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Victory Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Victory Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Victory Court does not have units with air conditioning.
