16 Country Club Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Updated single family home in a quiet residential area of Norwalk. Minutes from Norwalk High School, Westport Ave, Westport, I95, SONO, Calf Pasture Beach & SO MUCH MORE! Updated from inside and out! Spray foam insulation, thermopane windows, and natural gas heat/hot water will keep the utilities LOW! Tankless NAVIEN hot water system NEW. City water/City sewer. All four bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Master bedroom on main level of this raised ranch includes a walk-in closet (with built-ins) and gorgeously updated full bathroom. Main level also includes a second bedroom, full bathroom, living room & open EIK kitchen. QUARTZ countertops, double oven/microwave, tiled backsplash, built in refrigerator for your comfort. Top of the line WOLF appliances in this beauty of a kitchen. Sky lights and recess lighting throughout keep every area of this home light and bright. Transition out to your massive AZEK treated deck and enjoy a meal with your family and friends. Pull down attic on main level for additional storage. Lower level adds two more large bedrooms, a full bathroom, a second family/living room, and walk - out to patio area. Attached garage allows for entering interior access. Landlord has groomed this house with pristine quality and finishes AND IT SHOWS! Underground sprinklers, a second side patio and a large shed also to add for tenants convenience. Tenants must have good credit, proof of income, and references. PET FRIENDLY!