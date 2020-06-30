All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

16 Country Club Road

16 Country Club Road · No Longer Available
Location

16 Country Club Road, Norwalk, CT 06851
East Norwalk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Updated single family home in a quiet residential area of Norwalk. Minutes from Norwalk High School, Westport Ave, Westport, I95, SONO, Calf Pasture Beach & SO MUCH MORE! Updated from inside and out! Spray foam insulation, thermopane windows, and natural gas heat/hot water will keep the utilities LOW! Tankless NAVIEN hot water system NEW. City water/City sewer. All four bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space. Master bedroom on main level of this raised ranch includes a walk-in closet (with built-ins) and gorgeously updated full bathroom. Main level also includes a second bedroom, full bathroom, living room & open EIK kitchen. QUARTZ countertops, double oven/microwave, tiled backsplash, built in refrigerator for your comfort. Top of the line WOLF appliances in this beauty of a kitchen. Sky lights and recess lighting throughout keep every area of this home light and bright. Transition out to your massive AZEK treated deck and enjoy a meal with your family and friends. Pull down attic on main level for additional storage. Lower level adds two more large bedrooms, a full bathroom, a second family/living room, and walk - out to patio area. Attached garage allows for entering interior access. Landlord has groomed this house with pristine quality and finishes AND IT SHOWS! Underground sprinklers, a second side patio and a large shed also to add for tenants convenience. Tenants must have good credit, proof of income, and references. PET FRIENDLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Country Club Road have any available units?
16 Country Club Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CT.
What amenities does 16 Country Club Road have?
Some of 16 Country Club Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Country Club Road currently offering any rent specials?
16 Country Club Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Country Club Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Country Club Road is pet friendly.
Does 16 Country Club Road offer parking?
Yes, 16 Country Club Road offers parking.
Does 16 Country Club Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Country Club Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Country Club Road have a pool?
No, 16 Country Club Road does not have a pool.
Does 16 Country Club Road have accessible units?
No, 16 Country Club Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Country Club Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Country Club Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Country Club Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Country Club Road does not have units with air conditioning.
