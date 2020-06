Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking elevator microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Stunning and Spacious furnished one bedroom, one and a half bath condo in the heart of SONO. Landlord pays all utilities and cleaning once a week!! Walk to train, Parks, Beaches and the Mall!! Beautiful exposed brick wall and wood beams and cathedral ceiling. Washer and dryer in unit! Unwind on your own private deck secluded by landscaped trees. You are in walking distance to all SONO has to offer! Stroll along the waterfront to the local shops and trendy award winning restaurants of both SONO and East Norwalk! Experience the energy of SONO. The condominium is a secured building. Two assigned parking spaces.