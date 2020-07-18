University Towers, 100 York Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage media room package receiving

Elegantly updated, clean 1bedroom unit. Kitchen with granite counters, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, spacious pantry. Beautiful bathroom. Plenty of storage space. Balcony with beautiful view. Ready to move in. Utilities Excluded. Tenant needs to be approved by the Cooperative Corporation.



This beautiful Apartment is in the heart of New Haven adjacent to Yale and Medical Center. Walking distance to Yale/New Haven Hospital, to Yale campus/theater/art galleries, to downtown shopping. Newly renovated apartment building is nestled in the city's cultural area. Great building to live, with friendly neighbors. Very welcoming! Moments from all transportation hubs, offers a secure oasis for your active, vibrant and rewarding life.



Apartment Amenities include:

• Heat

• Hot and Cold Water

• Patio/Balcony

• Trash Removal



Community Amenities include:

• 24-Hour Front Desk Security

• Very nice Community Room in basement level

• Laundry Facilities

• On-Site Maintenance

• Package Receiving

• Professional On-Site Management office with great staff

• Large private, seasonal Outdoor in-ground swimming pool with gas grills and tables lounge chairs

• Security, 16 monitored video security cameras

• Two Level Secure Parking Garage across the street (Additional Fee)