Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

University Towers, 100 York Street

100 York Street · (440) 539-8424
Location

100 York Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Downtown New Haven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 9A · Avail. now

$1,475

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
Elegantly updated, clean 1bedroom unit. Kitchen with granite counters, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, spacious pantry. Beautiful bathroom. Plenty of storage space. Balcony with beautiful view. Ready to move in. Utilities Excluded. Tenant needs to be approved by the Cooperative Corporation.

This beautiful Apartment is in the heart of New Haven adjacent to Yale and Medical Center. Walking distance to Yale/New Haven Hospital, to Yale campus/theater/art galleries, to downtown shopping. Newly renovated apartment building is nestled in the city's cultural area. Great building to live, with friendly neighbors. Very welcoming! Moments from all transportation hubs, offers a secure oasis for your active, vibrant and rewarding life.

Apartment Amenities include:
• Heat
• Hot and Cold Water
• Patio/Balcony
• Trash Removal

Community Amenities include:
• 24-Hour Front Desk Security
• Very nice Community Room in basement level
• Laundry Facilities
• On-Site Maintenance
• Package Receiving
• Professional On-Site Management office with great staff
• Large private, seasonal Outdoor in-ground swimming pool with gas grills and tables lounge chairs
• Security, 16 monitored video security cameras
• Two Level Secure Parking Garage across the street (Additional Fee)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does University Towers, 100 York Street have any available units?
University Towers, 100 York Street has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does University Towers, 100 York Street have?
Some of University Towers, 100 York Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Towers, 100 York Street currently offering any rent specials?
University Towers, 100 York Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Towers, 100 York Street pet-friendly?
No, University Towers, 100 York Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does University Towers, 100 York Street offer parking?
Yes, University Towers, 100 York Street offers parking.
Does University Towers, 100 York Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, University Towers, 100 York Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does University Towers, 100 York Street have a pool?
Yes, University Towers, 100 York Street has a pool.
Does University Towers, 100 York Street have accessible units?
No, University Towers, 100 York Street does not have accessible units.
Does University Towers, 100 York Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Towers, 100 York Street has units with dishwashers.
