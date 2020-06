Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed gym ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Unit A3 Available 08/01/20 East Rock 1BR - Great Value Convenient to Yale - Property Id: 273201



Freshly painted 1 BR unit in desirable East Rock community. One large bedroom with spacious living area and kitchen. Washer and dryer in the building. Convenient to Yale campus, with an Orange Route shuttle stop about 5 minutes away. Hot water and stove/oven gas are included in the rent! Owner is a Yale Law School grad who lives next door.



-Hot water included in rent

-Gas for stove/oven included in rent

-Lots of natural light

-2 Overhead/ceiling fans

-Washer/Dryer in building

-Walk to Yale campus and Orange route shuttle

-Walking distance to huge new East Rock gym (Mactivity)



Video tour of adjacent unit available - linked below. No footage available for this unit yet.



LEASE TERMS: Annual lease only. Avail. 8/1. First month + Security on signing. E-signing and virtual tours available.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273201

Property Id 273201



(RLNE5753330)