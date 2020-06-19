All apartments in New Haven
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

946 State Street 3L

946 State St · (475) 257-2332
Location

946 State St, New Haven, CT 06511
East Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3L · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3L Available 08/01/20 Remodeled East Rock 3BR Super Close to Yale SOM - Property Id: 270343

3BR unit (sometimes used as 2BR with big office!) in highly desirable East Rock. Updated hardwood-style floors, brand new stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, and oven. Completely updated bathroom and huge kitchen with granite countertops (including tons of counter and cabinet space for those who love
cooking!). Very near to Yale campus. Owner is a Yale Law School grad who lives locally!

High Ceilings, beautiful large windows
Large back porch
Gas baseboard heat (cheap and efficient!)
Easy walk to Yale Campus and Yale shuttles
High-efficiency, Energy-Star rated, large LG Washer and Dryer IN THE UNIT

LEASE TERMS: Available 8/1. Annual Lease Only. 1st month + security upon lease signing. Virtual tours and e-signing available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270343
Property Id 270343

(RLNE5740657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

