New Haven, CT
35 Norton St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

35 Norton St

35 Norton St · No Longer Available
Location

35 Norton St, New Haven, CT 06511
West River

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
4 or 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Recently renovated - Property Id: 312148

Very large and spacious, newly renovated 2nd and 3rd floor combined unit in a 2 family house. Can be used as an in-law type setup and can also be used as a 5 bedroom.

Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, paint, lighting, electric, and plumbing. Has new high efficiency gas furnace and hot water heater.

Has off street parking in the rear, laundry in the basement, separate front entrance, and a covered patio only accessible by the unit.

Virtual tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_rb0uI_SZA

Please e-mail for showing information. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312148
Property Id 312148

(RLNE5901041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Norton St have any available units?
35 Norton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Haven, CT.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Norton St have?
Some of 35 Norton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Norton St currently offering any rent specials?
35 Norton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Norton St pet-friendly?
No, 35 Norton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven.
Does 35 Norton St offer parking?
Yes, 35 Norton St offers parking.
Does 35 Norton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Norton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Norton St have a pool?
No, 35 Norton St does not have a pool.
Does 35 Norton St have accessible units?
No, 35 Norton St does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Norton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Norton St does not have units with dishwashers.
