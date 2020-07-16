35 Norton St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

4 or 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Recently renovated - Property Id: 312148



Very large and spacious, newly renovated 2nd and 3rd floor combined unit in a 2 family house. Can be used as an in-law type setup and can also be used as a 5 bedroom.



Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, paint, lighting, electric, and plumbing. Has new high efficiency gas furnace and hot water heater.



Has off street parking in the rear, laundry in the basement, separate front entrance, and a covered patio only accessible by the unit.



Virtual tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_rb0uI_SZA



Please e-mail for showing information. Thank you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312148

Property Id 312148



(RLNE5901041)