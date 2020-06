Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 full renovated baths, 1,400 sq ft apartment in quiet small Victorian building. Freshly painted, gleaming hardwood floors throughout and 2 living Rooms! Huge eat in kitchen with granite. Off street parking in back of the building and a wonderful grassy yard to grill and enjoy the summer. Laundry in basement and one month security deposit. Good credit please. Please call for your private showing.