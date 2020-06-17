All apartments in New Haven
100 Howe Street - 101
100 Howe Street - 101

100 Howe Street · (203) 491-6304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Howe Street, New Haven, CT 06511
Dwight

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
*** Move In Specials Available*** One month free! Now leasing newly renovated studios! Just steps from Yale campus. Upgrades include: stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, central air, LED touch screen key pad entry, new bathroom flooring and fixtures, ceiling fans and more. New building amenities include easy access bike storage, 24 hour fitness center, and renovated lobby & common areas.

Call or email today to schedule a showing!
*** Move In Specials Available- 1 MONTH FREE!*** Historic building with beautiful interior upgrades and renovations, keeping the integrity and one-of-a kind architecture in tact. Proudly located in a registered historic district containing one of the city's highest concentrations of well-preserved 19th and early 20th-century residential architecture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Howe Street - 101 have any available units?
100 Howe Street - 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Haven, CT.
How much is rent in New Haven, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Haven Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Howe Street - 101 have?
Some of 100 Howe Street - 101's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Howe Street - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
100 Howe Street - 101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Howe Street - 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Howe Street - 101 is pet friendly.
Does 100 Howe Street - 101 offer parking?
No, 100 Howe Street - 101 does not offer parking.
Does 100 Howe Street - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Howe Street - 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Howe Street - 101 have a pool?
No, 100 Howe Street - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 100 Howe Street - 101 have accessible units?
No, 100 Howe Street - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Howe Street - 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Howe Street - 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
