38 Boston Road

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool table bbq/grill internet access lobby

Heritage Commons Active Senior Rental Community. This is a 500 Square foot studio apartment. All utilities included all you have to pay for is cable, phone and internet. Also includes all evening meals, weekly housekeeping, including bed linen service, transpiration, extensive activity and social programs, emergency call system in your apartment, 24 hour security. Extensive range of amenities includes: wooded & scenic grounds, 24 hour front desk, large patio with barbecue, exercise room with stationary bicycles, treadmill, and pool table, general recreation and crafts room, residential laundry room, and beauty parlor, piano lounge, fireplace lounge, television lounge, elegant dining room, comfortable library, general store, in-house podiatry and hearing aid services, daily prescription delivery to our lobby, and pets are welcomed. PLEASE NOTE: RENTAL PRICING CHANGES DAILY DEPENDING ON LEASE TERM AND RENTAL DATE!

PLEASE CALL FOR SPECIFIC INFORMATION REGARDING OUR PET POLICY!