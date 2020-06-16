All apartments in Middletown
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:29 PM

38 Boston Road

38 Boston Road · (203) 437-5355
Location

38 Boston Road, Middletown, CT 06457

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Studio · Avail. now

$2,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
gym
pool table
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
Heritage Commons Active Senior Rental Community. This is a 500 Square foot studio apartment. All utilities included all you have to pay for is cable, phone and internet. Also includes all evening meals, weekly housekeeping, including bed linen service, transpiration, extensive activity and social programs, emergency call system in your apartment, 24 hour security. Extensive range of amenities includes: wooded & scenic grounds, 24 hour front desk, large patio with barbecue, exercise room with stationary bicycles, treadmill, and pool table, general recreation and crafts room, residential laundry room, and beauty parlor, piano lounge, fireplace lounge, television lounge, elegant dining room, comfortable library, general store, in-house podiatry and hearing aid services, daily prescription delivery to our lobby, and pets are welcomed. PLEASE NOTE: RENTAL PRICING CHANGES DAILY DEPENDING ON LEASE TERM AND RENTAL DATE!
PLEASE CALL FOR SPECIFIC INFORMATION REGARDING OUR PET POLICY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Boston Road have any available units?
38 Boston Road has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38 Boston Road have?
Some of 38 Boston Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Boston Road currently offering any rent specials?
38 Boston Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Boston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Boston Road is pet friendly.
Does 38 Boston Road offer parking?
No, 38 Boston Road does not offer parking.
Does 38 Boston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Boston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Boston Road have a pool?
No, 38 Boston Road does not have a pool.
Does 38 Boston Road have accessible units?
No, 38 Boston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Boston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Boston Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Boston Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Boston Road does not have units with air conditioning.
