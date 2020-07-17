367 Main Street

Amenities

Rare rental opportunity at the highly desirable Banbury Crossing condominiums in Old Saybrook. Walk to the charming downtown area for shopping, coffee, or one of the many events at the Katherine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center. There are sidewalks to downtown Old Saybrook, the Connecticut River, the Saybrook Point Inn & Spa, the Saybrook Senior Center and the Old Saybrook Library. If you like to golf it is a quick drive to the historic Fenwick Golf Course where you can golf while viewing Long Island Sound and the home Katherine Hepburn lived in. This 1237 sq ft ranch is comprised of 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living rm, dining rm, kitchen and a one bay attached garage. The large master bedroom has two double closets and a full ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower. There is a 2nd bedroom and another full bath. The kitchen has a pantry and a stack washer and dryer. The large living room has a natural gas fireplace, built in shelves, a vaulted ceiling and oversized windows which fill the unit with light. The living room is open to the dining room and a slider from the dining room leads to a large private deck and side yard area. This home is heated by clean natural gas and cooled with central air. In addition to all these things it is maintenance free living. Amenities include, lawn maintenance, private trash pick-up and driveway snow removal. If a pet is approved there will be a $250.00 cleaning fee at the end of the lease. Available September 7th.