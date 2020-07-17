All apartments in Middlesex County
Middlesex County, CT
367 Main Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

367 Main Street

367 Main Street · (860) 662-0230
Location

367 Main Street, Middlesex County, CT 06475

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1237 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Rare rental opportunity at the highly desirable Banbury Crossing condominiums in Old Saybrook. Walk to the charming downtown area for shopping, coffee, or one of the many events at the Katherine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center. There are sidewalks to downtown Old Saybrook, the Connecticut River, the Saybrook Point Inn & Spa, the Saybrook Senior Center and the Old Saybrook Library. If you like to golf it is a quick drive to the historic Fenwick Golf Course where you can golf while viewing Long Island Sound and the home Katherine Hepburn lived in. This 1237 sq ft ranch is comprised of 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living rm, dining rm, kitchen and a one bay attached garage. The large master bedroom has two double closets and a full ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower. There is a 2nd bedroom and another full bath. The kitchen has a pantry and a stack washer and dryer. The large living room has a natural gas fireplace, built in shelves, a vaulted ceiling and oversized windows which fill the unit with light. The living room is open to the dining room and a slider from the dining room leads to a large private deck and side yard area. This home is heated by clean natural gas and cooled with central air. In addition to all these things it is maintenance free living. Amenities include, lawn maintenance, private trash pick-up and driveway snow removal. If a pet is approved there will be a $250.00 cleaning fee at the end of the lease. Available September 7th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Main Street have any available units?
367 Main Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 367 Main Street have?
Some of 367 Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
367 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 367 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 367 Main Street offers parking.
Does 367 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 367 Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Main Street have a pool?
No, 367 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 367 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 367 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 367 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 367 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 367 Main Street has units with air conditioning.
