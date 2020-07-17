Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

18 Townley Street Unit H-3 Available 08/01/20 Charming Condominium - You will not want to miss this lovely rental because it won't last long!!! This two bedroom condo has a recently updated kitchen and bathroom. As you enter this unit, the brick accent wall greets you in the living room filled with natural sunlight. The marble kitchen countertops are stunning as they highlight all of the additional updates in the kitchen. Meals can be enjoyed in the kitchen or in the dining area adjacent to the kitchen. This unit has unique doors which bring beauty to the wood floors in the hallway. There is a common area, coin operated laundry room located in the lower level as well as a secure storage space. There is an assigned parking space for one vehicle. The unit is located a short distance from St. Francis Hospital. Smoking is not permitted in the unit and pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Tenant responsible for all utilities including heat, hot water, electricity, etc.



At this time, and for everyone's safety, we prefer Virtual Showings (FaceTime, Facebook, Videos, Skype, etc.) If a personal showing is scheduled, only the decision makers will be permitted access, all social distancing and safety protocols will apply and visitors will be required to provide and wear masks and gloves.



(RLNE4045376)