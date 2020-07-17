All apartments in Hartford
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

18 Townley Street Unit H-3

18 Townley St · (860) 849-1787
Location

18 Townley St, Hartford, CT 06105
Asylum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 Townley Street Unit H-3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
18 Townley Street Unit H-3 Available 08/01/20 Charming Condominium - You will not want to miss this lovely rental because it won't last long!!! This two bedroom condo has a recently updated kitchen and bathroom. As you enter this unit, the brick accent wall greets you in the living room filled with natural sunlight. The marble kitchen countertops are stunning as they highlight all of the additional updates in the kitchen. Meals can be enjoyed in the kitchen or in the dining area adjacent to the kitchen. This unit has unique doors which bring beauty to the wood floors in the hallway. There is a common area, coin operated laundry room located in the lower level as well as a secure storage space. There is an assigned parking space for one vehicle. The unit is located a short distance from St. Francis Hospital. Smoking is not permitted in the unit and pets may be considered on a case by case basis. Tenant responsible for all utilities including heat, hot water, electricity, etc.

At this time, and for everyone's safety, we prefer Virtual Showings (FaceTime, Facebook, Videos, Skype, etc.) If a personal showing is scheduled, only the decision makers will be permitted access, all social distancing and safety protocols will apply and visitors will be required to provide and wear masks and gloves.

(RLNE4045376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Townley Street Unit H-3 have any available units?
18 Townley Street Unit H-3 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Townley Street Unit H-3 have?
Some of 18 Townley Street Unit H-3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Townley Street Unit H-3 currently offering any rent specials?
18 Townley Street Unit H-3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Townley Street Unit H-3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Townley Street Unit H-3 is pet friendly.
Does 18 Townley Street Unit H-3 offer parking?
Yes, 18 Townley Street Unit H-3 offers parking.
Does 18 Townley Street Unit H-3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Townley Street Unit H-3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Townley Street Unit H-3 have a pool?
No, 18 Townley Street Unit H-3 does not have a pool.
Does 18 Townley Street Unit H-3 have accessible units?
No, 18 Townley Street Unit H-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Townley Street Unit H-3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Townley Street Unit H-3 does not have units with dishwashers.
