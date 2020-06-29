All apartments in Hartford
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:33 AM

Spectra Park

100 Trumbull Street · (860) 431-2516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now offering virtual and no contact leasing tours! Call today to schedule! ONE MONTH'S RENT FREE ON SELECT UNITS AND WAIVED AMENITY FEE ($300 VALUE) IF YOU APPLY TODAY!
Location

100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT 06103
Downtown Hartford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 610B · Avail. Sep 17

$1,074

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 424 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Unit 509B · Avail. now

$1,194

Studio · 1 Bath · 424 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 31B · Avail. Sep 16

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,444

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 611 · Avail. now

$1,474

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,835

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Unit 809 · Avail. now

$1,874

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spectra Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
game room
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
car charging
cc payments
conference room
dog park
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park. Our luxury Downtown Hartford apartments offer concierge services for residents and visitors, and the first floor of the building is full of convenient eateries and vibrant local favorites like Salute downstairs, with its courtyard that faces Bushnell Park. Spectra Park has something for everyone. Our Downtown Hartford, CT apartments offer the best of luxury living, from our enhanced amenities, our newly renovated apartments, to our proximity to Bushnell Park. The spacious apartments in our smoke-free community feature high-end appliances in every home, spa-inspired bathrooms, and in-apartment washer and dryers. With our central location in the heart of Downtown Hartford, CT, you will be minutes from all the best shopping, dining, and entertainment you crave. You're connected to The Plaza, in reach of the impressive Connecticut ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500 holding fee becomes security deposit
Move-in Fees: Holding Fee of $500, App Fee $60, Prorated 1st month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 one time
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions do apply
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garages are available. Please call for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Standard lockers at $19.99 Large lockers at $29.99
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spectra Park have any available units?
Spectra Park has 17 units available starting at $1,074 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does Spectra Park have?
Some of Spectra Park's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spectra Park currently offering any rent specials?
Spectra Park is offering the following rent specials: Now offering virtual and no contact leasing tours! Call today to schedule! ONE MONTH'S RENT FREE ON SELECT UNITS AND WAIVED AMENITY FEE ($300 VALUE) IF YOU APPLY TODAY!
Is Spectra Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Spectra Park is pet friendly.
Does Spectra Park offer parking?
Yes, Spectra Park offers parking.
Does Spectra Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spectra Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spectra Park have a pool?
No, Spectra Park does not have a pool.
Does Spectra Park have accessible units?
Yes, Spectra Park has accessible units.
Does Spectra Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spectra Park has units with dishwashers.
