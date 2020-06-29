Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym game room hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center car charging cc payments conference room dog park e-payments internet access key fob access lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community

With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park. Our luxury Downtown Hartford apartments offer concierge services for residents and visitors, and the first floor of the building is full of convenient eateries and vibrant local favorites like Salute downstairs, with its courtyard that faces Bushnell Park. Spectra Park has something for everyone. Our Downtown Hartford, CT apartments offer the best of luxury living, from our enhanced amenities, our newly renovated apartments, to our proximity to Bushnell Park. The spacious apartments in our smoke-free community feature high-end appliances in every home, spa-inspired bathrooms, and in-apartment washer and dryers. With our central location in the heart of Downtown Hartford, CT, you will be minutes from all the best shopping, dining, and entertainment you crave. You're connected to The Plaza, in reach of the impressive Connecticut ...