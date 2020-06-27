All apartments in Fairfield County
510 Stanwich Road
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:30 PM

510 Stanwich Road

510 Stanwich Road · (203) 517-6292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

510 Stanwich Road, Fairfield County, CT 06831

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

6 Bed · 10 Bath · 10084 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Gated, gorgeous, paradise. What more can you say...this home has it all. A personal park with 4+ acres, inviting heated pool, pool house and Har-Tru tennis court. Enter the dramatic foyer and great room for a stunning welcome home. The first level provides a gourmet eat in kitchen, a well-appointed bar leading to window filled gathering spaces, media room and ample places to work or relax. The second level provides five en suite bedrooms. Sumptuous master bedroom suite with two baths connected by a spa-like shower, custom closets, romantic balcony, and a sitting room with another full bath and fireplace (can be used as a bedroom). 4-car garage. Minutes to the Best of Greenwich, downtown shops, polo matches and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Stanwich Road have any available units?
510 Stanwich Road has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 510 Stanwich Road have?
Some of 510 Stanwich Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Stanwich Road currently offering any rent specials?
510 Stanwich Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Stanwich Road pet-friendly?
No, 510 Stanwich Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield County.
Does 510 Stanwich Road offer parking?
Yes, 510 Stanwich Road offers parking.
Does 510 Stanwich Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 Stanwich Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Stanwich Road have a pool?
Yes, 510 Stanwich Road has a pool.
Does 510 Stanwich Road have accessible units?
No, 510 Stanwich Road does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Stanwich Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Stanwich Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Stanwich Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Stanwich Road does not have units with air conditioning.
