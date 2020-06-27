510 Stanwich Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Gated, gorgeous, paradise. What more can you say...this home has it all. A personal park with 4+ acres, inviting heated pool, pool house and Har-Tru tennis court. Enter the dramatic foyer and great room for a stunning welcome home. The first level provides a gourmet eat in kitchen, a well-appointed bar leading to window filled gathering spaces, media room and ample places to work or relax. The second level provides five en suite bedrooms. Sumptuous master bedroom suite with two baths connected by a spa-like shower, custom closets, romantic balcony, and a sitting room with another full bath and fireplace (can be used as a bedroom). 4-car garage. Minutes to the Best of Greenwich, downtown shops, polo matches and beaches.