Amenities
Avalon Darien, located in Southern Fairfield County, allows you to take full advantage of its close proximity to Stamford and NYC while enjoying the suburbs. Just steps from the Metro North train station, Avalon Darien is a commuter’s dream and offers thoughtfully designed furnished and unfurnished 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. All homes include gourmet kitchens, full size washer/dryer, spacious closets, 1 car garage, and much more. Avalon Darien features a variety of amenities that include a clubhouse with free wifi internet service, fitness center with a cardio theater, a seasonally heated outdoor swimming pool.