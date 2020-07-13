All apartments in Darien
Darien, CT
Avalon Darien
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:03 PM

Avalon Darien

137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd · (925) 643-2109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT 06820
Noroton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 010-1014 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 012-1212 · Avail. Jul 24

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 017-1723 · Avail. Sep 27

$5,585

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1789 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Darien.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
conference room
green community
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
shuffle board
Avalon Darien, located in Southern Fairfield County, allows you to take full advantage of its close proximity to Stamford and NYC while enjoying the suburbs. Just steps from the Metro North train station, Avalon Darien is a commuter’s dream and offers thoughtfully designed furnished and unfurnished 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. All homes include gourmet kitchens, full size washer/dryer, spacious closets, 1 car garage, and much more. Avalon Darien features a variety of amenities that include a clubhouse with free wifi internet service, fitness center with a cardio theater, a seasonally heated outdoor swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Additional: Amenity fee: $60/month, Trash: $25/month, Sewer: $10/month, Water: $25/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $600 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Agressive Breeds
Parking Details: Unreserved surface parking lot: included in lease; Reserved surface parking space: $14/month; Detched garage: $164/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Darien have any available units?
Avalon Darien has 3 units available starting at $2,960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon Darien have?
Some of Avalon Darien's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Darien currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Darien is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Darien pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Darien is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Darien offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Darien offers parking.
Does Avalon Darien have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Darien offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Darien have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Darien has a pool.
Does Avalon Darien have accessible units?
No, Avalon Darien does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Darien have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Darien has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon Darien have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon Darien has units with air conditioning.
