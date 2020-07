Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Taken down to the studs, this residence is brand new! New windows, carpet, appliances, bathroom, new heating baseboards. One car garage, heat, ground maintenance and snow plowing all included in the rent. Large yard for your use close to shops, highways and schools. This apartment should not be missed! Treat yourself today!