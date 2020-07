Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub internet access

This unique community offers a wide variety of apartment homes. Choose charming one-bedroom flats to generous three-bedroom townhomes, each recently renovated to a new standard of design excellence. Gourmet kitchens feature GE appliances, granite counters and a variety of fine cabinet finishes. Relaxing baths have granite counters with wood vanities, and architectural details are plentiful throughout. Greenwich Place offers amenities including a swimming pool, resident's lounge, fitness center and children's playground.Ideally located, it's easy to enjoy Greenwich, with enticing eateries, trendy shops, entertainment venues and even galleries. Travel to New York City is a breeze--just a 40-minute commute on Metro North's New Haven line. Stamford, Westport, Darien and Fairfield are a short drive, and beautiful area beaches are close at hand.