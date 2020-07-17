400 Mansfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Available: 7/25/20-8/31/20 FABULOUS Darien Country Estate with Pool, Hot Tub and Pool House is now



This stunning and beautifully furnished home has it all... FIVE bedrooms, FOUR full Baths, a wonderful open gourmet kitchen and family room, playroom, gym, office, formal living room, dining room and much more!! All set on 2.60 private beautifully landscaped acres, with a great flat backyard and wrap around patios perfect for family play and summer entertaining!



Spend YOUR August away from it all... relaxing poolside, working from this beautiful home while enjoying the wonderful views and tranquil setting, entertaining family and friends, or simply taking time to unwind.



This unique and elegant property offers every feature and amenity one could wish for. It is one of a kind... it won't last... it won't disappoint... and, you won't want to leave!!