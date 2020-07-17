All apartments in Darien
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:10 AM

400 Mansfield Avenue

400 Mansfield Avenue · (203) 912-7061
Location

400 Mansfield Avenue, Darien, CT 06820

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$50,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 6108 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available: 7/25/20-8/31/20 FABULOUS Darien Country Estate with Pool, Hot Tub and Pool House is now

This stunning and beautifully furnished home has it all... FIVE bedrooms, FOUR full Baths, a wonderful open gourmet kitchen and family room, playroom, gym, office, formal living room, dining room and much more!! All set on 2.60 private beautifully landscaped acres, with a great flat backyard and wrap around patios perfect for family play and summer entertaining!

Spend YOUR August away from it all... relaxing poolside, working from this beautiful home while enjoying the wonderful views and tranquil setting, entertaining family and friends, or simply taking time to unwind.

This unique and elegant property offers every feature and amenity one could wish for. It is one of a kind... it won't last... it won't disappoint... and, you won't want to leave!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Mansfield Avenue have any available units?
400 Mansfield Avenue has a unit available for $50,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Mansfield Avenue have?
Some of 400 Mansfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Mansfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
400 Mansfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Mansfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 400 Mansfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Darien.
Does 400 Mansfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 400 Mansfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 400 Mansfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Mansfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Mansfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 400 Mansfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 400 Mansfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 400 Mansfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Mansfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Mansfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Mansfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Mansfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
