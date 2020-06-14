/
furnished apartments
41 Furnished Apartments for rent in Darien, CT
Noroton
5 Units Available
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Tokeneke
1 Unit Available
91 RAYMOND Street
91 Raymond Street, Darien, CT
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3341 sqft
Classic Colonial for Rent in Darien. This spacious four bedroom offers complete privacy with easy access to town and train. A striking great room with a stone fireplace is off of the kitchen along with a play space and sunroom.
Results within 1 mile of Darien
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
3 Bittersweet Trail
3 Bittersweet Trail, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3678 sqft
Summer rental starting as early as June 15th through August 31st. Beautifully furnished home with lots of space to live and entertain. Very private backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Darien
Downtown Stamford
26 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,161
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,988
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Harbor Point
8 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,243
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1231 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Harbor Point
17 Units Available
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,982
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1061 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Harbor Point
58 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Glenbrook
17 Units Available
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,705
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Central Norwalk
33 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,780
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
East Norwalk
9 Units Available
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,894
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
5 Units Available
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$3,860
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Downtown Stamford
19 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,144
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,162
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
18 Units Available
Element One
111 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,091
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Upscale one-, two- and loft-style floor plans promote modern designs and five-star amenities, including concierge services and rooftop lounge. Located within blocks of downtown Stamford and public transportation.
Harbor Point
4 Units Available
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,130
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1016 sqft
Reduced Rates on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is available for Virtual Tours and in person tours by appointment.
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
1 Unit Available
355 Westover Rd
355 Westover Road, Stamford, CT
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
7000 sqft
Amazing and Spacious Westover Colonial 5 Bedroom 5.
Central Norwalk
1 Unit Available
11 Merwin Street
11 Merwin Street, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom loft located in South Norwalk CT. Its minutes away from Metro North. There is a free shuttle that takes you to and from the train station Monday through Friday.
Cos Cob
1 Unit Available
10 Maple Street
10 Maple Street, Cos Cob, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
2300 sqft
Feel welcomed home every time you arrive to this bright and airy Craftsman.
Downtown Stamford
1 Unit Available
25 Forest Street
25 Forest Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1342 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Welcome to the Classic! Great location in the heart of downtown! Enjoy this beautiful spacious and bright 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms FULLY FURNISHED condo.
1 Unit Available
149 Water Street
149 Water Street, Norwalk, CT
Studio
1 Bedroom
$3,300
739 sqft
Stunning and Spacious furnished one bedroom, one and a half bath condo in the heart of SONO.
1 Unit Available
116 Hickok Road
116 Hickok Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$29,750
4900 sqft
SUMMER FURNISHED RENTAL. Secluded. Exceptional gardens.
Shippan Point
1 Unit Available
1093 Shippan Avenue
1093 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
SHORT- or LONG-TERM FURNISHED RENTAL HOUSE. 3-bdr all updated FAIRYTALE COLONIAL HOUSE in a resort environment with new furniture and new washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.
East Norwalk
1 Unit Available
99 East Avenue
99 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT
Studio
1 Bedroom
$2,500
210 sqft
Enjoy All the Comforts of Home Centrally Located in Norwalk's Original Grand Hotel. Located 1 Hour from Manhattan, Minutes to I-95, Merritt Parkway and Metro North. Modern Cottage House Studios are Recently Renovated in 2018 and available.
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
39 Nash Place
39 Nash Place, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1900 sqft
SHORT- and LONG-TERM FURNISHED HOUSE FOR RENT. ALL BRAND FOR NEW FURNITURE AND EVERYTHING ELSE INCLUDING QUALITY BEDS AND MATTRESSES, HIGH-END WASHER AND DRYER/W STEAM CYCLE. All polished and updated newer 3-level house in a duplex.
Shippan Point
1 Unit Available
60 Iroquois Road
60 Iroquois Road, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1040 sqft
An amazing lifestyle and opportunity awaits you in Shippan, Stamford. This totally renovated cottage is waiting for you. Leave the City stresses behind you and enter the tranquil waterfront community of Shippan.
