1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:50 PM
75 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Darien, CT
1 Unit Available
1020 Boston Post Road
1020 Post Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,500
923 sqft
DOWNTOWN LIVING!! BEAUTIFUL LIKE NEW ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN DARIEN CONVENIENT TO TRAIN, ALL SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. HIGH END FINISHES THROUGHOUT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CUSTOM BUILT-INS, ALARM, AMPLE CLOSETS AND ELEVATOR.
Results within 1 mile of Darien
The Cove
1 Unit Available
697 Cove Road
697 Cove Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
880 sqft
Now is your chance to live in this highly sought after condo complex. Walk into the oversized foyer and take in the natural light, gleaming hardwood floors and open concept design. The oversized foyer boosts 3 closets.
Springdale
1 Unit Available
27 Northill Street
27 Northill Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
683 sqft
Spacious one bedroom in convenient Springdale neighborhood. Located within walking distance to Springdale train station, restaurants, movie theater and minutes from the Merritt Parkway. Exercise room on premises. Laundry room on each floor.
Springdale
1 Unit Available
947 Hope Street
947 Hope Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,799
736 sqft
Beautiful modern apartment in the heart of Stamford within walking distance of the Springdale train station, and shopping. Gated parking with a reserved space. Spacious one bedroom apartment with modern appliances.
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
17 Pine Hill Avenue
17 Pine Hill Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,750
900 sqft
Spotless and ready for you to move in. Freshly painted one bedroom with open main level and large open 2nd level No Pets Good Credit A Must
Results within 5 miles of Darien
Harbor Point
22 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,924
707 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Downtown Stamford
46 Units Available
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,980
874 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Parc Grove Apartments introduces you to a life of sophisticated comfort and enviable convenience.
Central Norwalk
24 Units Available
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,925
896 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Downtown Stamford
44 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,313
806 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Harbor Point
17 Units Available
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,989
732 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
10 Units Available
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,832
725 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Downtown Stamford
36 Units Available
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,940
638 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Glenbrook
16 Units Available
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,725
795 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Central Norwalk
30 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,780
942 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
East Norwalk
11 Units Available
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,894
850 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
24 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,125
1014 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
7 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,150
813 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Central Norwalk
11 Units Available
The Berkeley
500 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,096
1065 sqft
Norwalk's newest apartment communities! Welcome to The Berkeley at Waypointe, upscale apartment living in the heart of Norwalk's Waypointe District.
Downtown Stamford
55 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,069
744 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Harbor Point
8 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,243
767 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Harbor Point
58 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Downtown Stamford
17 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,893
963 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Downtown Stamford
67 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,025
844 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Downtown Stamford
18 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,184
795 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
