132 Apartments for rent in Darien, CT with washer-dryer

4 Units Available
Noroton
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,955
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,459
1528 sqft
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.
1 Unit Available
400 Mansfield Avenue
400 Mansfield Avenue, Darien, CT
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
6108 sqft
$15,000. PER WEEK...TWO WEEK MINIMUM...Available: 7/25/20-8/31/20 FABULOUS Darien Country Estate with Pool, Hot Tub and Pool House is now This stunning and beautifully furnished home has it all...
1 Unit Available
101 Leeuwarden Road
101 Leeuwarden Road, Darien, CT
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2492 sqft
Short Term Summer Rental in Leeuwarden Neighborhood. Furnished three bedroom with deck and grill. SUV with a beach pass. Tennis court and community playground a two minute walk away. Private yard with a trampoline, golf tee and swing set.
1 Unit Available
77 Leroy Avenue
77 Leroy Avenue, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
1376 sqft
NEW OWNERSHIP AS OF 2018! Rent a NEW construction luxury apartment at a great price! Pemberton16 has 5 available apartment designs from 1,311 to 1,382 sq ft w/9' ceilings & OPEN FLOOR PLANS.
1 Unit Available
93 Mansfield Avenue
93 Mansfield Avenue, Darien, CT
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
5220 sqft
Beautifully appointed and furnished five bedroom home in sought-after, in-town location. Gourmet kitchen opens to a spacious family room, inviting outdoor patio with built-in grill area and private fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
Noroton Heights
24 Henry Street
24 Henry Street, Darien, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1300 sqft
Quintessential cape beautifully sited on quiet neighborhood street. Recently renovated in 2018. Living room, dining room, kitchen and family room plus three season sunroom on the first floor. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Noroton Heights
11 Holmes Court
11 Holmes Court, Darien, CT
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1990 sqft
This home has it all! Great neighborhood, completely remodeled, 3 bedrooms/3 1/2 baths, living room with wood-burning fireplace, gorgeous eat-in kitchen, office space plus finished basement and an additional versatile room with a full bath on the
1 Unit Available
1020 Boston Post Road
1020 Post Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
$3,200
923 sqft
DOWNTOWN LIVING!! BEAUTIFUL LIKE NEW ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN DOWNTOWN DARIEN CONVENIENT TO TRAIN, ALL SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. HIGH END FINISHES THROUGHOUT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CUSTOM BUILT-INS, ALARM, AMPLE CLOSETS AND ELEVATOR.
1 Unit Available
Noroton
21 Nearwater Lane
21 Nearwater Lane, Darien, CT
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3185 sqft
PRIME LOCATION - updated 3-4 bedroom home only a short stroll to one of Darien's public beaches and steps from its award-winning, blue-ribbon elementary school.
1 Unit Available
Noroton Heights
78 Holmes Avenue
78 Holmes Avenue, Darien, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2266 sqft
Looking for a Darien rental? Look no further! Interior just freshly painted! (Ceilings, walls and closets) This move in ready 3 bedroom / possible 4th bedroom / nursery or office, 2 bath home is complete with Hardwood floors throughout first
Contact for Availability
20 Overbrook Lane
20 Overbrook Lane, Darien, CT
5 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL, RENOVATED SPACIOUS AND LIGHT-FILLED Connecticut Cape Cod Colonial is lovingly and meticulously maintained and set on 1.
Results within 1 mile of Darien
1 Unit Available
The Cove
27 Houston Terrace
27 Houston Terrace, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2100 sqft
New construction to be completed and available for rent Sep1st 2020. Modern, spacious 3 story townhouse features 3 bedrooms,3.5 bath, sitting room, lots of closet space, 1 car garage and plenty of additional parking.
1 Unit Available
177 Belltown Road
177 Belltown Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,525
1797 sqft
Single Family Expanded Cape on Half Acre Wooded Lot, Private Off Street Asphalt Parking Lot, Two Bedrooms on First Floor, Brand New Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Ample Closet Space, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedrooms with Hardwood Floor, One Bedroom with
1 Unit Available
Springdale
947 Hope Street
947 Hope Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,695
736 sqft
Beautiful modern apartment in the heart of Stamford within walking distance of the Springdale train station, and shopping. Gated parking with a reserved space. Spacious one bedroom apartment with modern appliances.
1 Unit Available
Glenbrook
81 Courtland Avenue
81 Courtland Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1485 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom unit in the Heywood Heights Complex. This pristine unit offers 1,485 square feet of sun-filled space. The expansive living room features gleaming hardwood floors and sliders to the patio.
1 Unit Available
Glenbrook
241 Seaton Road
241 Seaton Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
575 sqft
Fabulous 1 bedroom unit located on the 2nd floor in quiet complex. End unit with private deck. 1 Reserved parking space and will accept pets. Washer/dryer and storage on premises.
Contact for Availability
65 Conrad Road
65 Conrad Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental Term is 4 weeks-July 18-August 14th. Indulge yourself in the most lovely and fun-filled backyard in CT! 65 Conrad Road features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and loads of living space inside and out.
1 Unit Available
Rowayton
10 Nearwater Road
10 Nearwater Road, Norwalk, CT
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
4344 sqft
Rental is from August 1-31, 2020. Extended-stay through Labor Day negotiable. Imagine living in one of Rowayton’s most spectacular and unique homes.
1 Unit Available
The Cove
75 Waterbury Avenue
75 Waterbury Avenue, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom,2 full bath townhouse (2nd and 3rd floor). Excellent condition!! Beautiful eat in kitchen with center island, ceiling fan .First floor has hardwood floors, 2nd floor has carpeting. water views of Holy Pond.... Near Cove Island...
1 Unit Available
Springdale
19 Woodway Road
19 Woodway Road, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Desirable Springdale Neighborhood. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out.Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances. Living Room With Working Fireplace and Sliders onto Patio. Full Size Washer and Dryer In Unit.
1 Unit Available
East Side
165 Seaside Avenue
165 Seaside Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1625 sqft
Feels more like a single family house than a townhouse. 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Cove walking distance to Cove Island Park.
1 Unit Available
Springdale
204 Knickerbocker Avenue
204 Knickerbocker Avenue, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2820 sqft
This Stunning Victorian Has An Abundance of Charm & Character With The Most Inviting Front Entryway. The Door and Window Trims Are Captivating Throughout. Enjoy A Cup Of Coffee On Your Front Porch. The Home Boasts 4 Beds And 3 Full Baths.
1 Unit Available
The Cove
697 Cove Road
697 Cove Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
880 sqft
Now is your chance to live in this highly sought after condo complex. Walk into the oversized foyer and take in the natural light, gleaming hardwood floors and open concept design. The oversized foyer boosts 3 closets.
1 Unit Available
Glenbrook
1070 East Main Street
1070 East Main Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
763 sqft
Beautifully renovated bright and sunny 2 BR apartment in Third Fairlawn development 5 minutes from downtown Stamford. The interior features a new kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout the large living area.
