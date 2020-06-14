Apartment List
111 Apartments for rent in Darien, CT with garage

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Noroton
5 Units Available
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
106 Stephen Mather Road
106 Stephen Mather Road, Darien, CT
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
6047 sqft
Enjoy the summer in a completely renovated home with new kitchens and baths set in Fairfield County's best beach town. The heart of the home is the large gourmet kitchen that opens onto the terrace and large backyard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Noroton Heights
1 Unit Available
78 Holmes Avenue
78 Holmes Avenue, Darien, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2266 sqft
Looking for a Darien rental? Look no further! Interior just freshly painted! (Ceilings, walls and closets) This move in ready 3 bedroom / possible 4th bedroom / nursery or office, 2 bath home is complete with Hardwood floors throughout first

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
16 Allwood Road
16 Allwood Road, Darien, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3559 sqft
WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY AT GREAT VALUE! LIVE IN ONE OF DARIEN'S PREMIER PRIVATE ASSOCIATIONS. Short term rental (July 1-September 30th). This sun-filled, well-maintained FOUR bedroom, 2 ½ bath, 3500 sq foot home in Allwood Association.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
77 Leroy Avenue
77 Leroy Avenue, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1376 sqft
NEW OWNERSHIP AS OF 2018! Rent a NEW construction luxury apartment at a great price! Pemberton16 has 5 available apartment designs from 1,311 to 1,382 sq ft w/9' ceilings & OPEN FLOOR PLANS.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4 Red Barn Road
4 Red Barn Road, Darien, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2766 sqft
Expanded carriage house in park-like setting located on private cul-de-sac within walking distance of train. Large family room/playroom with sliders to open level lawn. Extra bonus is heated two-car garage. Privacy and seclusion, yet close to town.
Results within 1 mile of Darien

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
177 Belltown Road
177 Belltown Road, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
1797 sqft
Single Family Expanded Cape on Half Acre Wooded Lot, Private Off Street Asphalt Parking Lot, Two Bedrooms on First Floor, Brand New Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Ample Closet Space, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedrooms with Hardwood Floor, One Bedroom with

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Side
1 Unit Available
165 Seaside Avenue
165 Seaside Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1625 sqft
Feels more like a single family house than a townhouse. 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Cove walking distance to Cove Island Park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Cove
1 Unit Available
697 Cove Road
697 Cove Road, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,850
880 sqft
Now is your chance to live in this highly sought after condo complex. Walk into the oversized foyer and take in the natural light, gleaming hardwood floors and open concept design. The oversized foyer boosts 3 closets.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
3 Bittersweet Trail
3 Bittersweet Trail, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3678 sqft
Summer rental starting as early as June 15th through August 31st. Beautifully furnished home with lots of space to live and entertain. Very private backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
27 Northill Street
27 Northill Street, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom in convenient Springdale neighborhood. Located within walking distance to Springdale train station, restaurants, movie theater and minutes from the Merritt Parkway. Exercise room on premises. Laundry room on each floor.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
85 Camp Avenue
85 Camp Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to beautiful River's Edge in the Village of Springdale in Stamford, CT just a 5 minute walk from the Metro North Railroad. The front stoop of this townhouse unit is just steps from the swimming pool and clubhouse.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Springdale
1 Unit Available
147 Slice Drive
147 Slice Drive, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3324 sqft
Updated & Freshly painted Colonial located on Cul-de-sac overlooking Woodway Country Club near New Canaan border. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
25 Pine Hill Avenue
25 Pine Hill Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
Newly renovated tri-level 3 bedroom 1.
Results within 5 miles of Darien
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,045
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,745
1499 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Stamford
26 Units Available
Sofi at 50 Forest
50 Forest St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,161
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,988
1668 sqft
Free Wi-Fi in common areas, a tennis court, yoga and a concierge allow this new community to stand out among others. Its downtown location means shopping, dining and entertainment are right around the corner.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Stamford
55 Units Available
Atlantic Station
355 Atlantic St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,777
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,069
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1158 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities, all in a convenient downtown location. Just a short distance from the trains; this is a commuter's paradise.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Stamford
44 Units Available
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,984
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1090 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments with large windows and wide-plank flooring. Pet-friendly community features a Skydeck, free parking and solarium resident lounge. Prime Stamford location near shops and dining options.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harbor Point
17 Units Available
Vault Apartments
120 Towne St, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,982
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1061 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Harbor Point
58 Units Available
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,140
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1374 sqft
Luxurious apartment amenities include reclaimed wood flooring, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 14-hour gym, grills, and fire pits. Excellent location close to train, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown Stamford
17 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,893
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,493
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central Norwalk
21 Units Available
The Waypointe
515 West Ave, Norwalk, CT
Studio
$2,650
1281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1243 sqft
Convenient location near Matthews Park and Norwalk Hospital. Well-appointed kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features clubhouse, Internet cafe, pool and 24-hour gym. Outdoor features include grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Stamford
68 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
Studio
$1,920
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
11 Units Available
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,776
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Darien, CT

Darien apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

