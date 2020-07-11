/
luxury apartments
40 Luxury Apartments for rent in Darien, CT
6 Hummingbird Lane
6 Hummingbird Lane, Darien, CT
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
6308 sqft
Luxurious, fully furnished short-term rental avail 7/15/20-8/15/20. Stately 7 bedroom/5 and a half bath Georgian Colonial perfectly situated on 2+ acres on a quiet coveted cul-de-sac that is central to schools, town, and train.
400 Mansfield Avenue
400 Mansfield Avenue, Darien, CT
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
6108 sqft
$15,000. PER WEEK...TWO WEEK MINIMUM...Available: 7/25/20-8/31/20 FABULOUS Darien Country Estate with Pool, Hot Tub and Pool House is now This stunning and beautifully furnished home has it all...
93 Mansfield Avenue
93 Mansfield Avenue, Darien, CT
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
5220 sqft
Beautifully appointed and furnished five bedroom home in sought-after, in-town location. Gourmet kitchen opens to a spacious family room, inviting outdoor patio with built-in grill area and private fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining.
Tokeneke
25 Tokeneke Trail
25 Tokeneke Trail, Darien, CT
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Direct waterfront property in Tokeneke, sited high with unsurpassed views of Scott's Cove and Long Island Sound.
Noroton
85 Rings End Road
85 Rings End Road, Darien, CT
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
4060 sqft
This 4,000 sq. ft 4 Bedroom Antique colonial on the beautiful Gorhams Pond available for 4-6 week lease with 2 guest cottages on property. Enjoy breathtaking views of the historic Rings End bridge and walk to the beach.
20 Overbrook Lane
20 Overbrook Lane, Darien, CT
5 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL, RENOVATED SPACIOUS AND LIGHT-FILLED Connecticut Cape Cod Colonial is lovingly and meticulously maintained and set on 1.
Results within 1 mile of Darien
65 Conrad Road
65 Conrad Road, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental Term is 4 weeks-July 18-August 14th. Indulge yourself in the most lovely and fun-filled backyard in CT! 65 Conrad Road features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and loads of living space inside and out.
Rowayton
10 Nearwater Road
10 Nearwater Road, Norwalk, CT
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
4344 sqft
Rental is from August 1-31, 2020. Extended-stay through Labor Day negotiable. Imagine living in one of Rowayton’s most spectacular and unique homes.
Rowayton
31 Bluff Avenue
31 Bluff Avenue, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3543 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
ROWAYTON DIRECT WATERFRONT...This home is ideally located on coveted Bluff Avenue on over a half an acre of direct waterfront on LI Sound w/your own private beach.
Rowayton
7 Thomas Place
7 Thomas Place, Norwalk, CT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3408 sqft
If you think you’ve just about had it, but still want to have it all and live in a really great house, consider spending the next two years living on the water at Thomas Place in the scenic CT village of Rowayton.
Results within 5 miles of Darien
Shippan Point
115 Ocean Drive West
115 Ocean Drive East, Stamford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
3747 sqft
Paradise Found! Sensational waterfront with one of the best views in Fairfield County now available as a short term rental! Kick back on your private beach, take a sunset cruise off your private dock, or go for a swim while taking in the Manhattan
Harbor Point
850 Pacific Street
850 Pacific St, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4550 sqft
Stamford’s most prestigious waterfront residence at Harbor Point is offered for rent for the first time, bringing luxury to new heights inside and out.
237 Southfield Avenue
237 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$24,000
2457 sqft
Enjoy the summer in this adorable property located in a terrific waterfront area just over the Old Greenwich line. Available to rent from August 1, this fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms home has high-end finishes, and off-street parking.
West Norwalk
286 Richards Avenue
286 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
4452 sqft
Welcome home to your own private mini estate with the perfect blend of style and modern amenities. Sited on a level 1.32 acre lot offering a meticulously restored farmhouse with old world charm and character. This dramatic 4,452 square ft.
16 Sleepy Hollow Road
16 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
Available September 9. Ideal getaway to this immaculate, contemporary with dynamite outdoor recreation and privacy. Enter through your own electronic security gates and travel up your impressive driveway, far from the stress of the outside world.
326 Southfield Point
326 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
5 Bedrooms
$42,000
3208 sqft
Just when you thought all the good summer rentals were gone! Amazing beach neighborhood just over the Old Greenwich line in private Southfield Point with beach and dock. This fully furnished Normandy style beach home has 4 Bedrooms/2.
Cos Cob
39 Indian Mill Road
39 Indian Mill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$12,750
3916 sqft
Unfurnished 1 year or more rental. Fantastic private outdoor space for the entire family. Heated pool, fire pit, ourdoor kitchen, basketball/sport court, and flat lawn for games. All-weather sun rm.
43 Hawthorne Road
43 Hawthorne Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
6000 sqft
Classic construction built with integrity and quality. Set in convenient location offering a simple lifestyle with custom details and features. Bright kitchen with eat-in area, family room with French Doors to access rear property and pool site.
Results within 10 miles of Darien
Greens Farms
66 Compo Mill Cove
66 Compo Mill Cove, Westport, CT
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
You will feel transported as you step on to the island and enter this fully designer fully-furnished, newly renovated and expanded, stunning open floor plan with over 4,000 sq/ft directly on the beach in Compo Mill Cove island.
Riverside
177 Indian Head Road
177 Indian Head Road, Riverside, CT
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
6915 sqft
This beautiful colonial on nearly 2 level acres on waterfront in Riverside is surrounded by gorgeous landscaping and views.
Indian Harbor
90 Oneida Drive
90 Oneida Drive, Greenwich, CT
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
2540 sqft
Waterfront property within beautiful Indian Harbor Association. 24-hour security and great in-town location. This exceptional 1.32 acres of scenic property has its own beach for private enjoyment.
Cos Cob
16 Lia Fail Way
16 Lia Fail Way, Cos Cob, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
7468 sqft
This newly built completed construction is now available just for you! Tucked away on 2.97 acres sits this breathtaking 5,000+ sq. ft home with secluded views, yet a convenient location.
34 Beechcroft Road
34 Beechcroft Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
7655 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED; this newly built masterwork by the acclaimed Voce-di Design Studio raises the bar for creativity, cutting-edge design, clean-lined modern aesthetic, fine craftsmanship & structural integrity.
448 Long Ridge Road
448 Long Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
4866 sqft
Reminiscent of an English country house this classic 4/5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath colonial includes graciously proportioned-rooms, fine interior detailing and stylish decoration. The house is set up for easy yet elegant entertaining.
