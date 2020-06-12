128 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wheat Ridge, CO

Apartment List
Bel Aire
3 Units Available
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1025 sqft
Welcome to Yukon Court, our community of apartments in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Come home to spacious interiors, exceptional service and a range of amenities.
Barths
16 Units Available
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1100 sqft
Located in Edgewater, Colorado, Terra Village Apartments sits on 14 acres of beautifully landscaped green space with a children's playground, sparkling swimming pools, and basketball court.

Lakeside
1 Unit Available
2906 Depew St
2906 Depew Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1046 sqft
Edgewater Home $2300 per month - Property Id: 271481 Lovely home in desireable Edgewater location.

Applewood Villages
1 Unit Available
12300 W 38th ave
12300 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Adorable Updated Bungalow with Fenced Backyard and Swamp Cooler! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Adorable updated bungalow has hardwood floors throughout the main floor and finished garden level basement.

Kipling
1 Unit Available
4712 Cody Street
4712 Cody Street, Wheat Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1450 sqft
This Updated & sunny 3 bedroom, 2 bath home full of charm in a desirable neighborhood in Wheat Ridge. This home has almost 1500 square feet of living space and was just updated.
$
Morse Park
9 Units Available
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
At Eagle Crest Apartments, we make the good life attainable. With 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments available, we let you decide how much space you need to put your feet up and settle in comfortably.
Arvada Plaza Area
43 Units Available
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1447 sqft
Stylish features like two-tone paint and 2" blinds. Expansive fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training. Resident activities. Less than a mile to I-70.
Allendale Area
15 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
Applewood
15 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
I-70 Corridor
40 Units Available
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,612
1364 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, quartz countertops and full size washer/dryer. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court, outdoor pizza kitchen and pool.
Allendale Area
12 Units Available
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.

West Highland
1 Unit Available
4720 W. 31st Ave.
4720 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO
4720 W. 31st Ave. Available 07/11/20 Brick Bungalow with fenced yard and 1 car garage! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants. Available for a 1 or 2 year Lease.

Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1760 Ingalls Street
1760 Ingalls Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1330 sqft
1760 Ingalls Street Available 07/01/20 1760 Ingalls St - Lovely updated home just steps from Sloans Lake! This home features 3 beds and 2 updated bathrooms. Updated flooring and paint throughout. Beautiful new kitchen with stainless appliances.

Berkeley
1 Unit Available
4195 Zenobia St
4195 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1642 sqft
Location Location Location. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Berkeley Duplex - Come check out this incredible property in the Berkeley neighborhood. 3rd bedroom in basement is non-conforming due to 6 1/2 foot ceiling height.

Edgewater
1 Unit Available
6695 W 25TH LN
6695 West 25th Lane, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1685 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Edgewater - Property Id: 280638 Spacious home in Edgewater within walking distance to Sloan's Lake, the Edgewater Public Market, plenty of breweries and local restaurants.

West Highland
1 Unit Available
3217 Raleigh St Unit A
3217 N Raleigh St, Denver, CO
3217 Raleigh St A - Property Id: 272891 This ranch style home is located only 1 Block the main street of Highland Square! Hardwoods throughout also has upgraded black kitchen appliances, with walkout patio space w/ party lights which is great for

Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
2101 Quitman St
2101 Quitman Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
3000 sqft
Luxury Home - Highlands - Sloan's Lake - 2 car ga. - Property Id: 133580 A beautiful, modern, 3000 square foot home with designer finishes, large work and office spaces, privacy, landscaping, 2 car garage, and views.

Berkeley
1 Unit Available
4016 Perry St
4016 Perry Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 BRAND NEW PROPERTY!!!! SAME Great LOCATION!!!! - Property Id: 270994 I got tired of pointing out the front window at the BIG tree lined street of Tennyson St with the view of snow capped mountains and saying THAT'S the reason why

Berkeley
1 Unit Available
4438 Vrain Street
4438 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated 3BD, 3.5BA Berkeley Home with Finished Basement and Garage Parking - Completely renovated single family home, located in desirable Berkeley neighborhood. The home offers an open floor plan with amazing natural sunlight throughout.

Arvada Plaza Area
1 Unit Available
9360 W 53rd Ave
9360 West 53rd Avenue, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2016 sqft
Spacious Ranch home in Arvada - Property Id: 262300 Available 5/1 is this recently updated ranch house in the Arvada Plaza Area, just north of I-70 and walking distance to the Arvada Ridge lightrail station.

Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1726 Depew Street
1726 Depew Street, Edgewater, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3bed/2.5 bath townhouse west of Sloan's Lake - Available for 1 or 2 year lease! FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse has hardwood floors throughout and Central AC.

West Highland
1 Unit Available
4540 W. Hayward Pl
4540 West Hayward Place, Denver, CO
4540 W. Hayward Pl Available 07/06/20 Stunning 4BD, 3.

West Highland
1 Unit Available
3300 Zenobia St
3300 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1924 sqft
3300 Zenobia St Available 07/02/20 Great Convenient Location with Two Car Garage! - More photos coming soon! Available for 1 or 2 year lease! Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Berkeley
1 Unit Available
4337 Vrain St
4337 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,740
1873 sqft
4337 Vrain St Available 07/07/20 Modern 3BD, 3BA Townhome in Berkeley with Backyard, 2 Blocks from Tennyson St Dining and Shopping - Contemporary townhome with high end finishes and tall ceilings throughout.

June 2020 Wheat Ridge Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wheat Ridge Rent Report. Wheat Ridge rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wheat Ridge rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wheat Ridge rents increased slightly over the past month

Wheat Ridge rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wheat Ridge stand at $1,012 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,281 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Wheat Ridge's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Denver Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Wheat Ridge over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Denver metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,693, while one-bedrooms go for $1,336.
    • Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,577, while one-bedrooms go for $1,246.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,351; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Wheat Ridge rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Wheat Ridge, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Wheat Ridge is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Colorado as a whole logging rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.5% in Colorado Springs.
    • Wheat Ridge's median two-bedroom rent of $1,281 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Wheat Ridge.
    • While Wheat Ridge's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Portland (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Wheat Ridge than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Wheat Ridge.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,070
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.1%
    0
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0
    2%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Broomfield
    $1,390
    $1,740
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Castle Rock
    $1,340
    $1,700
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Parker
    $1,420
    $1,790
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -0.7%
    Brighton
    $1,340
    $1,690
    0
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,820
    -0.7%
    3.5%
    Golden
    $1,300
    $1,630
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Lone Tree
    $1,570
    $1,990
    -0.6%
    -2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

