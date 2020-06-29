All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

8650 W 44th Pl

8650 West 44th Place · (970) 500-5527
Location

8650 West 44th Place, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Bel Aire

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8650 W 44th Pl · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
online portal
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
online portal
Spacious Brick Duplex with a Private Fenced Yard! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

This property is conveniently located close to I-70 for commuting downtown Denver or the mountains.

You will be just a short drive to Wheat Ridge "Ridge at 38" revitalization area- an area to walk the farmers market, restaurants, brewpubs and bowling!

This property features a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a small built-in pantry.
The property has a washer/dryer for tenant use.
Private fenced backyard.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.
*Please note that Facemasks are required for all showings.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Co-Signers will not be considered to fulfill any qualification requirement.
*No more than 3 unrelated parties are allowed. 
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. If you have additional questions you can contact us at: info@rentmedenver.com
Pioneer Property Management
4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
RentMeDenver.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5937256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

