8650 W 44th Pl

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly online portal

Spacious Brick Duplex with a Private Fenced Yard! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease!



This property is conveniently located close to I-70 for commuting downtown Denver or the mountains.



You will be just a short drive to Wheat Ridge "Ridge at 38" revitalization area- an area to walk the farmers market, restaurants, brewpubs and bowling!



This property features a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a small built-in pantry.

The property has a washer/dryer for tenant use.

Private fenced backyard.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

*Please note that Facemasks are required for all showings.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

*Co-Signers will not be considered to fulfill any qualification requirement.

*No more than 3 unrelated parties are allowed.

*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. If you have additional questions you can contact us at: info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com



No Cats Allowed



