All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 7801 W 35th Ave 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
7801 W 35th Ave 205
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

7801 W 35th Ave 205

7801 West 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7801 West 35th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Bel Aire

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
parking
pool
1 Bed Condo w/Carport, 55+ Community , Wheat Ridge - Property Id: 135367

Available Immediately! 55+
This is a cozy 1 bedroom condo with a balcony & carport, A/C, swimming pool and access to a rec room for your family gatherings.
It is a 55+ community with an elevator in a SECURED building, close to shopping, restaurants and I70.
Sorry NO pets allowed (community rules) NON-SMOKING :(
It has a large living room with a balcony, its a nice place to call home!
Near 32nd & Wadsworth. $1050.00 month. Tenant pays only electricity which is $25-$30 month, please call Joe @ 720-339-7636 or Linda @ 720-425-8864
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135367p
Property Id 135367

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5010132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 W 35th Ave 205 have any available units?
7801 W 35th Ave 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 7801 W 35th Ave 205 have?
Some of 7801 W 35th Ave 205's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 W 35th Ave 205 currently offering any rent specials?
7801 W 35th Ave 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 W 35th Ave 205 pet-friendly?
No, 7801 W 35th Ave 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 7801 W 35th Ave 205 offer parking?
Yes, 7801 W 35th Ave 205 offers parking.
Does 7801 W 35th Ave 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 W 35th Ave 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 W 35th Ave 205 have a pool?
Yes, 7801 W 35th Ave 205 has a pool.
Does 7801 W 35th Ave 205 have accessible units?
No, 7801 W 35th Ave 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 W 35th Ave 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7801 W 35th Ave 205 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Wheat Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheat Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College