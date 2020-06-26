7801 W 35th Ave 205

Amenities
1 Bed Condo w/Carport, 55+ Community , Wheat Ridge - Property Id: 135367
Available Immediately! 55+
This is a cozy 1 bedroom condo with a balcony & carport, A/C, swimming pool and access to a rec room for your family gatherings.
It is a 55+ community with an elevator in a SECURED building, close to shopping, restaurants and I70.
Sorry NO pets allowed (community rules) NON-SMOKING :(
It has a large living room with a balcony, its a nice place to call home!
Near 32nd & Wadsworth. $1050.00 month. Tenant pays only electricity which is $25-$30 month, please call Joe @ 720-339-7636 or Linda @ 720-425-8864
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135367p
Property Id 135367
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5010132)