7801 W 35th Ave 205

1 Bed Condo w/Carport, 55+ Community , Wheat Ridge - Property Id: 135367



Available Immediately! 55+

This is a cozy 1 bedroom condo with a balcony & carport, A/C, swimming pool and access to a rec room for your family gatherings.

It is a 55+ community with an elevator in a SECURED building, close to shopping, restaurants and I70.

Sorry NO pets allowed (community rules) NON-SMOKING :(

It has a large living room with a balcony, its a nice place to call home!

Near 32nd & Wadsworth. $1050.00 month. Tenant pays only electricity which is $25-$30 month, please call Joe @ 720-339-7636 or Linda @ 720-425-8864

No Pets Allowed



