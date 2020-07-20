All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

7030 W 43rd Ave

7030 West 43rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7030 West 43rd Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Barths

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
-----AVAILABLE NOW!!------

This is a great 3br/1ba that is approximately 1,068 SqFt. It has great hardwood floors and BRAND NEW Interior Paint throughout. Kitchen appliances which includes a refrigerator, oven/stove and dishwasher. There is also an eating area in the kitchen. The living room is spacious and gets a ton of natural light. The large backyard and patio area are perfect for relaxing and a BBQ.

This is a must see home!!! Washer/dryer are included

Includes
* 3 bedrooms
* 1 bath
* Brand new Interior Paint throughout
* Kitchen with eating area
* Appliances included Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher
* Washer/Dryer Included
* Swamp Cooler
* Large Yard with Patio
* 1 car detached garage

Jefferson County R1 School District
Elementary School: Stevens
Middle School: Wheat Ridge
High School: Jefferson

Pets: Owner will consider 1 dog. NO cats. A pet deposit of $350 will be required if dog approved.

----NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED----

In Wheat Ridge, Close proximity to Downtown Denver, The Highlands, I25 & I70

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
