7030 W 43rd Ave

Amenities
-----AVAILABLE NOW!!------
This is a great 3br/1ba that is approximately 1,068 SqFt. It has great hardwood floors and BRAND NEW Interior Paint throughout. Kitchen appliances which includes a refrigerator, oven/stove and dishwasher. There is also an eating area in the kitchen. The living room is spacious and gets a ton of natural light. The large backyard and patio area are perfect for relaxing and a BBQ.
This is a must see home!!! Washer/dryer are included
Includes
* 3 bedrooms
* 1 bath
* Brand new Interior Paint throughout
* Kitchen with eating area
* Appliances included Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher
* Washer/Dryer Included
* Swamp Cooler
* Large Yard with Patio
* 1 car detached garage
Jefferson County R1 School District
Elementary School: Stevens
Middle School: Wheat Ridge
High School: Jefferson
Pets: Owner will consider 1 dog. NO cats. A pet deposit of $350 will be required if dog approved.
----NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED----
In Wheat Ridge, Close proximity to Downtown Denver, The Highlands, I25 & I70
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.