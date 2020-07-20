7030 W 43rd Ave

Amenities

-----AVAILABLE NOW!!------



This is a great 3br/1ba that is approximately 1,068 SqFt. It has great hardwood floors and BRAND NEW Interior Paint throughout. Kitchen appliances which includes a refrigerator, oven/stove and dishwasher. There is also an eating area in the kitchen. The living room is spacious and gets a ton of natural light. The large backyard and patio area are perfect for relaxing and a BBQ.



This is a must see home!!! Washer/dryer are included



Includes

* 3 bedrooms

* 1 bath

* Brand new Interior Paint throughout

* Kitchen with eating area

* Appliances included Refrigerator, stove and dishwasher

* Washer/Dryer Included

* Swamp Cooler

* Large Yard with Patio

* 1 car detached garage



Jefferson County R1 School District

Elementary School: Stevens

Middle School: Wheat Ridge

High School: Jefferson



Pets: Owner will consider 1 dog. NO cats. A pet deposit of $350 will be required if dog approved.



----NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED----



In Wheat Ridge, Close proximity to Downtown Denver, The Highlands, I25 & I70



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.