4732 Routt Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

***See below for Move In Special***

Rent - $1,050

Deposit - $1,050

No pets

No smokers

12 or 15 month lease

Available NOW



Lower unit in 4-plex. 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bath! New carpet, paint and blinds throughout. Newer vinyl windows. All kitchen appliances stay to include the refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Building has a central coin-operated laundry room. 2 spaces in parking lot to the north of the building. Great access to I-70!!



**Heat, water, sewer and trash are included in the rent.



**$99 move in special for January! Rent for the first month/January is $99 with remaining months at $1050 per month. The full deposit of $1050 is due within 24 hours of application approval. Please read the Application Requirements before applying; these can be viewed online at www.assuredrpm.com under Tenant FAQ's.

