Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:51 PM

4732 Routt Street

4732 Routt Street · No Longer Available
Location

4732 Routt Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Fruitdale

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
***See below for Move In Special***
Rent - $1,050
Deposit - $1,050
No pets
No smokers
12 or 15 month lease
Available NOW

Lower unit in 4-plex. 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bath! New carpet, paint and blinds throughout. Newer vinyl windows. All kitchen appliances stay to include the refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Building has a central coin-operated laundry room. 2 spaces in parking lot to the north of the building. Great access to I-70!!

**Heat, water, sewer and trash are included in the rent.

**$99 move in special for January! Rent for the first month/January is $99 with remaining months at $1050 per month. The full deposit of $1050 is due within 24 hours of application approval. Please read the Application Requirements before applying; these can be viewed online at www.assuredrpm.com under Tenant FAQ's.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4732 Routt Street have any available units?
4732 Routt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4732 Routt Street have?
Some of 4732 Routt Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4732 Routt Street currently offering any rent specials?
4732 Routt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 Routt Street pet-friendly?
No, 4732 Routt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 4732 Routt Street offer parking?
Yes, 4732 Routt Street offers parking.
Does 4732 Routt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4732 Routt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 Routt Street have a pool?
No, 4732 Routt Street does not have a pool.
Does 4732 Routt Street have accessible units?
No, 4732 Routt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 Routt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4732 Routt Street has units with dishwashers.

