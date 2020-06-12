All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:36 PM

4693-4695 Holland Street - 4693

4693 Holland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4693 Holland Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Kipling

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This cozy 2 bathroom/1 bath duplex home has an extended single car garage, large backyard with a dedicated roomy storage shed. This central air conditioned house comes with a washer and dryer. Pet friendly.

NOTE: We provide a "Pay on or Before the Due Date" $50 monthly incentive/discount, so if the rent is paid on or before the due date, the monthly rent is $1750; if payment is made after the due date then the monthly rent is $1800.
This cozy 2 Bed, 1 Bath Duplex in Wheat Ridge is now available. There is an eat-in nook in the kitchen with all key appliances to include oven/stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a dedicated laundry room with a full sized washer and dryer. The living room is spacious and The property is on a large corner lot with a large fenced in back yard, outside storage shed and single car attached garage. This home is located in the quiet Kipling neighborhood in Wheat Ridge close to Anderson Park and the Anderson pool.

To schedule a showing of this lovely home, contact Donna with Casteal Properties at 719.629.7990 or email gyd2.artists@gmail.com today!

The security deposit is $1800 and tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Pet-friendly with an additional monthly charge of $35/pet. A non-refundable pet fee of $350 is required.

There is a $50 application fee (total) for background checks. You will also pay a $15 credit check fee per applicant adult. All adults (aged 18 or older) are required to submit to a background check, credit check and income verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

