4693-4695 Holland Street - 4693

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This cozy 2 bathroom/1 bath duplex home has an extended single car garage, large backyard with a dedicated roomy storage shed. This central air conditioned house comes with a washer and dryer. Pet friendly.



NOTE: We provide a "Pay on or Before the Due Date" $50 monthly incentive/discount, so if the rent is paid on or before the due date, the monthly rent is $1750; if payment is made after the due date then the monthly rent is $1800.

This cozy 2 Bed, 1 Bath Duplex in Wheat Ridge is now available. There is an eat-in nook in the kitchen with all key appliances to include oven/stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is a dedicated laundry room with a full sized washer and dryer. The living room is spacious and The property is on a large corner lot with a large fenced in back yard, outside storage shed and single car attached garage. This home is located in the quiet Kipling neighborhood in Wheat Ridge close to Anderson Park and the Anderson pool.



To schedule a showing of this lovely home, contact Donna with Casteal Properties at 719.629.7990 or email gyd2.artists@gmail.com today!



The security deposit is $1800 and tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Pet-friendly with an additional monthly charge of $35/pet. A non-refundable pet fee of $350 is required.



There is a $50 application fee (total) for background checks. You will also pay a $15 credit check fee per applicant adult. All adults (aged 18 or older) are required to submit to a background check, credit check and income verification.