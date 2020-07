Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Ready Move In Ready June 6th



Clean, Quiet two bedroom/1.5 bath Town-home for Rent just southwest of I-70 and S. Kipling Street. Close to Golden and Applejack Shopping Center on I-70 and W 32nd Ave.



Unit comes with two reserved parking spaces, a private patio with space to plant your own vegetable garden or create your own special place.



Washer/Dryer Hookups for Stackable units.



12 Month Lease.



No Section 8

No Smoking

No Pets