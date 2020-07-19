All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 3755 Oak St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
3755 Oak St.
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:21 PM

3755 Oak St.

3755 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3755 Oak Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Applewood Villages

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/858819e0cf ----
To schedule a showing of this lovely unit, please contact Mavi Unlimited today at 720.571.7488!!

Available now is a clean and quiet 2 bedroom apartment located near Kipling and 38th Ave in Wheat Ridge. This unit is located just blocks from public transportation and Louise Turner Park. Assigned off street parking is also provided. A storage closet is also available for use with no charge.

The unit itself is approx. 725 sq. ft., 2 bed, 1 bath, and comes with a fridge, electric range, and wall A/C. On-site coin operated laundry is also available, so say good bye to washing your clothes next to strangers at the laundromat!

Rent is $1,045/month and there is a minimum security deposit of $1,045.00.

Water, sewer, trash and gas are billed at a flat rate of $45.00 a month. Electricity in the tenants name.

Sorry, no pets allowed at this property.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We\'ll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 Oak St. have any available units?
3755 Oak St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3755 Oak St. have?
Some of 3755 Oak St.'s amenities include parking, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3755 Oak St. currently offering any rent specials?
3755 Oak St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 Oak St. pet-friendly?
No, 3755 Oak St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheat Ridge.
Does 3755 Oak St. offer parking?
Yes, 3755 Oak St. offers parking.
Does 3755 Oak St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3755 Oak St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 Oak St. have a pool?
No, 3755 Oak St. does not have a pool.
Does 3755 Oak St. have accessible units?
No, 3755 Oak St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 Oak St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3755 Oak St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Wheat Ridge Apartments with PoolsWheat Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Barths
Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College