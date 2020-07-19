3755 Oak St.

Amenities

parking air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/858819e0cf ----

To schedule a showing of this lovely unit, please contact Mavi Unlimited today at 720.571.7488!!



Available now is a clean and quiet 2 bedroom apartment located near Kipling and 38th Ave in Wheat Ridge. This unit is located just blocks from public transportation and Louise Turner Park. Assigned off street parking is also provided. A storage closet is also available for use with no charge.



The unit itself is approx. 725 sq. ft., 2 bed, 1 bath, and comes with a fridge, electric range, and wall A/C. On-site coin operated laundry is also available, so say good bye to washing your clothes next to strangers at the laundromat!



Rent is $1,045/month and there is a minimum security deposit of $1,045.00.



Water, sewer, trash and gas are billed at a flat rate of $45.00 a month. Electricity in the tenants name.



Sorry, no pets allowed at this property.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We\'ll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/